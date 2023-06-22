Ballymena United player receives motoring ban after admitting driving whilst unfit

A striker for Ballymena United FC was handed a 12-month driving ban today after he admitted driving while unfit.

Having heard that Kenny Kane caused a head-on crash, District Judge Nigel Broderick told the 23-year-old that he was extremely fortunate no one was seriously hurt.

“You made a very foolish decision to drive and, given the head-on collision, you are very lucky you didn’t kill yourself or anyone else,” said District Judge Broderick at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court.

“If that had happened, you would be in front of a judge and jury facing a significant prison sentence,” Kane was further told.

Kane, from Straham View in Ballymoney, had earlier entered guilty pleas to driving while unfit and failing to provide a specimen of breath on May 8 this year.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court how the police were called just after midnight following Kane’s involvement in a head-on collision on the Old Park Road, Ballymena, and the other driver suspecting Kane was intoxicated.

When police arrived, Kane failed to complete the roadside breath test, but the keys to the car were found in his pocket.

Defence counsel Neil Moore said that Kane, who works full-time as a joiner and is a part-time, semi-professional footballer for Ballymena United FC, had been at a football dinner at the Tullyglass Hotel that evening and, when he was unable to get a taxi, made the decision to drive home.

The barrister told the court Kane had had four pints of beer and believed he would have been OK to drive, adding that the accident happened because, not knowing the way home, he had been using his mobile phone as a sat nav.

“He is totally ashamed of what he has done,” said Mr Moore, adding that, given Kane’s background, “I would like to think that this behaviour won’t happen again.”

In addition to the 12-month driving ban, Kane was fined £400 by District Judge Broderick.