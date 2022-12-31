Ballymena United ‘reluctantly’ puts Conor Keeley on transfer list after defender expresses wish to be closer to home

Defender Conor Keeley is set to leave Ballymena United after the club “reluctantly” placed him on the transfer list.

The centre-back joined the Sky Blues in January 2021 and in the summer he agreed a new two-year contract with the club.

But now his personal circumstances have changed, Keeley is set to continue his career with a club closer to his home.

The Dublin man joined the Sky Blues from Cabinteely FC and was handed the captain’s armband by boss David Jeffrey but now he is seeking a new challenge.

Jeffrey confirmed the 25-year-old’s travel arrangements were making it difficult for him to commit to the Braidmen.

“Conor extended his contract with us earlier this season and he moved to live closer to Ballymena as a trial, enabling him to train more with the team and cutting down on travelling,” explained Jeffrey.

“This didn’t quite work out as we all had hoped, and now that Conor has moved back down home he is due to start a job in the New Year that is going to make it even more difficult to travel.

“For that reason we have agreed to his request to be transfer listed with a view to seeking interest in Conor from clubs closer to home in the League of Ireland.

“I must be clear on both the side of Ballymena United and Conor that we remain totally committed to the remainder of his time here, this situation is not a reflection on our thoughts on Conor nor his on Ballymena United and if circumstances had not changed then this would not have been a consideration.

“If a move does not materialise then it will just be a situation that we will have to make work in a way that suits all parties.”

Keeley sat out the 2-0 Boxing day defeat at Coleraine after picking up an injury in the warm up.

His departure is a fresh blow to the Sky Blues but Jeffrey will be able to add to his panel in January.

The development follows the news that David Parkhouse and Caolan Loughran have been made available for transfer.