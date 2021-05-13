Ballymena United super-fan Jessica (12) inspired Irish Cup quarter-final win, says David Jeffrey

Danske Bank Premiership

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey has hailed the impact that super-fan Jessica Philpott has had in helping them keep their season alive.

The Sky Blues are on a five-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, reaching the Irish Cup semi-finals and continuing to put pressure on Glenavon in the race for seventh place in the Danske Bank Premiership.

But Jeffrey says a lot of their success has been down to the support of 12-year-old Philpott, who has been an “inspiration” to his United squad.

The young Ballymena girl has had a tough childhood, undergoing over 70 operations at Great Ormond Street Hospital after being born with Apert syndrome, a rare craniofacial disease that has severely affected the development of her head and limbs.

And the Braidmen boss says her story has played a massive part in helping his team to their recent success, dedicating Tuesday’s win over Dergview to her.

“We got a lovely video message from Jessica (on Tuesday). She’s remarkable, a phenomenal encouragement. Her story is superb,” said Jeffrey.

“Jessica gave permission for me to share the video with our staff, and we then shared it with our players before the game and they were really moved.

“While you play for yourself as an individual and you play for the team and the club, there’s no doubt about it that that performance out there was for Jessica. That video was inspirational, so I’m pleased for everyone involved, and that little bit of added drive we needed was provided by Jessica.”

Ballymena were close to their best in seeing off Dergview at the Showgrounds on Tuesday night to book an Irish Cup semi-final date with Linfield next week.

After weathering an early storm from their Championship opponents, the Sky Blues seized control with three goals in five minutes before Paul McElroy added a second-half double to secure the win.

“The players were excellent, they were very professional and they were very competent,” praised Jeffrey.

“I read beforehand that if Dergview beat Ballymena, it would be the biggest shock in their 41-year history and I simply told the players make sure you’re not part of a shock.

“Dergview were very well drilled, very determined and they worked very hard and for the first 15 minutes they popped the ball around very well. But I was so pleased that our boys’ attitude and application and mindset was such that we held out that initial surge and then kicked on.”