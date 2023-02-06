Ballymena United’s financial scare is warning shot to clubs, says Lee Doherty

Former United assistant boss fears part-time sides will find it harder to compete

Irish League legend Lee Doherty says he hopes Ballymena United can allay fears regarding their financial health but he is concerned the bottom six sides in the Danske Bank Premiership are being cut adrift from wealthier rivals.

Former Linfield favourite Doherty retains a great affection for the Sky Blues after serving as Glenn Ferguson’s assistant for five years from 2011 to 2016.

United’s new board are intensifying efforts to find new revenue streams in the increasingly challenging financial environment within the Irish League.

Fresh investment and full-time structures offering good wages in the top half of the Premiership has made life more difficult for part-time clubs in the bottom half and Doherty fears that financial gulf will widen further.

“You have to live within your means and it’s a sensible thing to do to cut budgets if you need to,” insisted Doherty. “We want all clubs to prosper but how can we guarantee everyone progresses together? If solidarity payments can filter down through the League as has been suggested, it might help. I just feel the gap between the top and bottom six in our League is getting wider.

“There’s a challenge for the bottom six clubs to hold onto their best players. You can guarantee the top six teams now and for any side to break into that is very difficult. The top six will most likely get stronger and the rest may fall behind further. Clubs are paying big wages and that’s their call.”

When Ferguson and Doherty were at United, it was before wealthy owners Kenny Bruce and Ali Pour invested in Larne and Glentoran, and there was no full-time football offering lucrative wages for players.

The part-time sides with less financial resources face a huge challenge in trying to remain competitive on the pitch and financially secure off it.

Doherty, who was faced with financial challenges when he had a spell as Bangor manager, added: “The extra finance from Europe was becoming very important when I was at United but now you can name five or six clubs which seem to be stronger and the League is split into two sections.

“Look at Leroy Millar who was brought through at his hometown club but he took the option of going full-time at Larne. You can’t criticise him for that but it will hurt the club he has left.

“There’s no doubt the challenges facing the bottom six sides on and off the pitch are huge.”

The former midfielder, who won 20 trophies including eight league titles in 14 years at Linfield, was able to taste success with the Sky Blues despite the dominant Big Two.

“I enjoyed my time at United and worked with a lot of good people,” he added.

“We had no full-time clubs then but European football was becoming more important, even if the money wasn’t as big then.

“Linfield and Glentoran were the big sides and it was so hard to challenge for League titles.

“We managed to win two County Antrim Shields and reached a few finals. We had a budget and we had to work within it.

“Ballymena were a well run club when I was there and, although I don’t know who is involved with the club now, I hope they can make the right calls so the club can be successful.”

United issued a statement reiterating the new board’s desire to “continue to work to ensure we remain as competitive on and sustainable off the pitch for the longer term”.

Sky Blues boss David Jeffrey says he has been reassured there is money in the bank and the club is exploring further potential revenue streams.

“Going forward, I have been assured the board are absolutely committed to increasing the revenue streams we have and people are working desperately hard,” said the former Linfield boss.

“So, as far as I and the players are concerned, we have been very much reassured that there is money in the bank and we are going forward as best as we possibly can."