Ballymena United's Kofi Balmer set for summer move to Danske Bank Premiership rivals

Ballymena United defender Kofi Balmer is set for a move this summer as it is understood he has signed a pre-contract agreement with another Danske Bank Premiership club.

The 20-year-old has been out since early February with injury but is set to join Larne this summer.

Balmer is a Northern Ireland Under 21 international, most recently playing for his country at the start of the season as he came off the bench in a 2-0 win over Malta. He has captained Northern Ireland at both Under 19 and Under 21 level.

He has started 74 Premiership games for United since making his debut in 2017 and was even crowned Ulster Young Footballer of the Year in 2019.

The move to Inver Park would give Balmer the opportunity to become a full-time professional, something he admitted last year has been a lifelong ambition.

“The end goal is hopefully to get across to England but at the minute, I’m really just focused on what is happening at Ballymena,” he said.

“I’m trying to improve there, play more games and get more experience under my belt. Until the day that maybe I leave Ballymena, that’s when my aim changes, but my main aim at the minute is just focusing on Ballymena.

“I want to achieve every young boy’s dream of making it as a professional and taking that one step further across the water but at the minute, my aims are to get more games at Ballymena and to help them the best I can, get them further up the league and into the business end of the table.”