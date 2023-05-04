Ballymena’s Dougie Wilson relishing Irish Cup Final role after last year’s injury heartache

Ballymena United defender Dougie Wilson thought his Irish Cup dream had slipped away when he missed last year’s Final through injury but this time he’s hoping to be centre stage and celebrating a better outcome.

The Sky Blues had Cup glory snatched from their grasp in dramatic fashion by Crusaders a year ago and the two rivals have set up a swift reunion in Sunday’s showpiece.

David Jeffrey’s side are hoping to be more clinical in this Windsor Park showdown but the Cup holders also boast plenty of attacking threats.

Wilson, who helped finish off Larne in the Semi-Final at Seaview with a stunning free-kick, won the League Cup with Dungannon Swifts in 2018 following a 3-1 win over Ballymena United but Irish Cup success with the Sky Blues would be a special and emotional moment.

It will help banish many demons from last year when Wilson was injured and unable to help the Braidmen who fought bravely against the Crues but fell agonisingly short of the club’s first Irish Cup success since 1989.

“I missed last year’s Final through injury so I have said to myself just to really take this one in and enjoy it,” said Wilson whose mascot will be his football mad eight-year-old nephew Isaac McClure.

“I had been on the sidelines and had an operation on my hip in May.

“It was the first time I experienced the Final while at a club and it’s the biggest game in the country.

“The build-up is special and I missed that last year.

“I thought it was my one and only chance to get to an Irish Cup Final and it was gone. You never know when the opportunity comes along again.

“Fortunately we are back and I want to enjoy it as best I can.

“I had seven years at the Swifts and winning the League Cup was special.

“When you lift a major trophy it’s something you want to experience again and it gives you more drive.

“A win would be unbelievable, it will be emotional and I simply couldn’t put it into words.”

Dougie Wilson (right) won the League Cup with Dungannon Swifts in 2018 — © Stephen Hamilton/Inpho

Ballymena United’s third Irish Cup Final in four years marks them out as a Cup side to be feared.

And they are not likely to be underestimated by Stephen Baxter’s side following their Semi-Final victory over Larne.

United’s League form has been disappointing but all that means nothing come the 2.30pm kick off time on Sunday.

The 29-year-old accepts United have had a poor campaign but the reward is huge if they can conquer one last hurdle.

“I think last year’s Final was put to bed from the start of the season,” says Wilson.

“We didn’t win it last year and it’s just a case of winning a game of football this time.

“The club hasn’t won the trophy in a long time and Europe is also a massive carrot.

“There is no getting away from the fact it’s a massive game of football.

“It has been a tough season at times and over the season we haven’t been good enough.

“But the Cup Final gives us a chance to turn a bad season into a good one.

“Crusaders are a good side, the League table shows you that. It will be hard as the Crues can hurt you from anywhere.

“They have got pace out wide and can score from set-pieces, they have goalscoring midfielders and we will have to be on top of our game to get the win.

“Although I scored in the Semi-Final I would take one goal going in off my backside this time.”