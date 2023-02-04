Ballymena's financial headache is no boost for Newington: Richard Gowdy

Richard Gowdy is hoping Newington can rock Ballymena United in the Irish Cup

Newington midfielder Richard Gowdy does not believe Ballymena United’s financial woes will have an impact on today’s Irish Cup clash at The Showgrounds.

Yesterday, Belfast Telegraph Sport revealed that the club’s finances were discussed at a shareholders’ meeting last week and it was stressed that savings needed to be made to restore the club’s financial health.

A new committee has been established with John Taggart stepping down as Chairman to be replaced by Matthew Armstrong.

Last season, the Sky Blues came within seconds of winning the Irish Cup and a money-spinning spot in Europe, only for a last-gasp Josh Robinson goal for Crusaders to turn the game on its head.

Some may think Ballymena’s off-field woes will present Newington with an ideal opportunity to cause an upset.

However, Gowdy — last season’s Premier Intermediate League Player of the Year — doesn’t think the situation will have an impact.

He said: “It won’t play a part in the game. There may be some uncertainty about the future at Ballymena, but that won’t affect the players when they cross the white line. They will give everything they have to win.

“When you look at the League table, it’s unlikely that they will get into the top six and they’re far too good to get pulled into a relegation battle.

“So, this game is their season in many ways. We’re not expecting Ballymena to rest players. They will want to make sure.”

Newington, who won the PIL title last term, made a superb start to life in the Lough 41 Championship.

However, in recent weeks they have been sucked into a relegation battle.

Gowdy believes the Irish Cup clash will give the Solitude-based club a break from the rigours of a second-tier relegation dogfight.

He said: “We’re on a poor run in terms of results, but we’re not playing poorly. We can go to Ballymena and enjoy ourselves.”