Bangor could seal promotion back to Championship this weekend with victory

Bangor manager Lee Feeney and his team may be celebrating their promotion back to the Championship this weekend

Bangor could secure promotion to the Lough 41 Championship today, seven years after their relegation from the second-tier after failing to secure a licence.

Lee Feeney’s side will be crowned Premier Intermediate League champions if they beat Moyola Park at Clandeboye Park (3pm) and second-placed Ballymacash Rangers slip up at home to Limavady United.

The Seasiders lead the Lisburn club by 12 points with five games left to play. Promotion would end a difficult seven-year era for Bangor, who also endured a stint in the Ballymena & Provincial Intermediate League.

Feeney said: “Our result and securing three points will be our only focus.

“Only after the Moyola game will we assess the league table.”

Meanwhile, Loughgall will hope to mathematically secure promotion from the Championship to the Premiership this afternoon.

In reality, the Villagers’ nine-point lead and superior goal difference means it is already a done deal, but a draw at Wilgar Park against Dundela would remove any doubt.

Second-placed Warrenpoint Town host Ballyclare Comrades, with Barry Gray’s men homing in on a Promotion/Relegation Play-Off spot.

In the bottom half, just five points separate the bottom four teams, with the last-placed outfit set to drop into the PIL and the 11th-positioned club facing a Play-Off to save their spot in the second-flight.

Basement institution Knockbreda (32 points) make the journey to Ballinamallard United, while 11th-placed Institute (34) welcome Dergview (36) to the Brandywell. H&W Welders host Newington (37).