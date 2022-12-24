Bangor fight back to overcome brave Dunmurry Rec in tense Steel and Sons Cup final

Bangor 2 Dunmurry Rec 1

Eleven years to the day after the late Frankie Wilson guided Bangor to the Steel and Sons Cup, Lee Feeney’s class of 2022 honoured the much-loved football coach by matching his most celebrated achievement.

Back in 2011, Wilson’s men defeated Larne 2-1 at a packed out Seaview. The scoreline was the same this Christmas Eve, as the Seasiders defeated Amateur League outfit Dunmurry Rec at the same venue, in front of a bumper Christmas crowd of 2,714.

The 1A outfit certainly made the overwhelming favourites work for their cup win. After a scoreless first half, Andrew Carberry stunned Bangor with a 48th minute goal that set up what would have been the biggest shock in the history of the storied intermediate competition.

But it wasn’t to be. Bangor roared back, with Ben Arthurs equalising in the 62nd minute before Adam Neale completed the comeback in the 70th minute, much to the delight of the club’s large travelling support.

Feeney will hope this cup win inspires his team to league success, with the County Down side desperate to win the Premier Intermediate League title and secure a long overdue return to senior football.

The first chance of the Yuletide decider arrived in sixth minute when a tidy attacking move put Jamie Glover through on goal. His low shot was well blocked by Rec goalkeeper Matthew McClurg. A minute later, Seanan Foster clipped the top of the cross from the edge of the box, as the Seasiders piled on the early pressure.

But the Amateur League outfit held firm. Dan Thornton’s men defended across the 18-yard box, keeping the Seasiders’ at arm’s length. McClurg took every opportunity to take the pace out of the game, while right-back Rory Courtney collected a first half yellow card for time wasting.

McClurg also made an important save in the 28th minute, denying Bangor’s ace marksman Adam Neale from close range after a clever knockdown from Michael Halliday. That knockdown proved to be the Glentoran legend’s only real contribution in the final third. He was replaced just before the hour mark by Ben Arthurs, as Bangor went in search of a leveller.

That equaliser was required as the Ashley Park outfit defied the odds to take the lead in the 48th minute. A weak back pass from Bangor defender Ryan Arthur set Andrew Carberry through on goal. The nippy forward kept his cool to slip the ball underneath the advancing James Taylor, sparking wild celebrations in Seaview’s away end.

Dunmurry Rec’s dream lasted just 14 minutes. The Seasiders finally broke through the 1A’s side deep-lying defence when captain Lewis Harrison’s pass was deflected into the path of Arthurs. The gangly striker controlled the loose ball before poking it past McClurg.

Feeney’s team completed the comeback in the 70th minute when a Seanan Foster cross from the right-flank found Adam Neale at the back post. The former Rathfriland Rangers forward nodded home from six-yards to give Bangor the lead for the first time.

Dunmurry Rec never really looked like finding a way back into the game. They finished the game with 10 men following a red card in stoppage time for Courtney.

Thornton's men can be proud of their efforts but they can have no complaints about the final result. It was Bangor's day at Seaview.

Bangor: Taylor, Foster, Hume, Boyle, Arthur, R Neale, O’Kane (80 Devine), Harrison, Glover (HT Hughes), Halliday (59 Arthurs), A Neale

Unused Subs: Beattie, McArthur

Dunmurry Rec: McClurg, Courtney, Larkin, Thornton, McNeice, Wilson, Mulholland (80 Harvey), Carberry (54 Cunningham), Brown, Bailie, Davis (72 Lambe)

Unused Subs: Murray, Johnston

Ref: Richard White