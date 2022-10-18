Bangor great Ricky McEvoy alive and well, with death hoax branded a ‘sick joke’

It has been confirmed that Bangor legend Ricky McEvoy is alive, and the news of his death was a “cruel joke”.

Dublin-based McEvoy is a much-loved figure at the Clandeboye Park club. He was part of the Seasiders’ 1993 Irish Cup-winning team, and also enjoyed successful stints with League of Ireland clubs Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk.

On Sunday night, Bangor reported that McEvoy had died at the age of 55. Tributes flooded in for the man who scored a famous goal for Bangor against Apoel Nicosia in the Cup Winners’ Cup.

Former Bangor team-mate Paul Byrne — who scored the winner in the 1993 Irish Cup Final — posted on Facebook: “Heartbroken. Have no words. To hear my best man and dear friend Ricky Mac died today. I can’t believe it. RIP my friend. Our days at Bangor travelling on the train every Saturday for our match. Some laughs.”

However, it was soon confirmed by McEvoy’s family that the former midfielder was alive and had been the victim of a hoax.

Yesterday morning, Bangor Football Club released a new statement.

“The weekend’s news regarding Ricky McEvoy has thankfully proven to be untrue.

“Ricky’s family have advised that Ricky was the subject of a cruel joke.

“We wish Ricky and his family well and hope to welcome Ricky back to Clandeboye Park in the near future.”

Bangor chairman Graham Bailie branded the hoax a “sick joke”.

He said: “This is such a relief and great to hear Ricky is keeping well.

“Anyone who feels the need to create sick jokes like this one needs to have a good look at themselves.”

The former Irish youth international played for Shamrock Rovers, Finn Harps and Dundalk before crossing the border in 1992 to help Bangor win the Irish Cup, League Cup and Ulster Cup.

He provided the assist for Byrne’s winner against Ards in the famous trilogy of Irish Cup Finals.