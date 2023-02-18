Bangor join Ballymacash at summit after win over rivals

BANGOR drew level with Ballymacash Rangers at the top of the Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League thanks to a 2-0 win over their promotion rivals at Clandeboye Park last night.

The Seasiders and Ballymacash are now level on 37 points. While the Lisburn side lead the way on goal difference, Lee Feeney’s men have three games in hand.

Bangor made a fantastic start when Adam Neale broke the deadlock in the fourth minute. He rounded veteran goalkeeper Brian Neeson before rolling the ball into the unguarded net.

Things got even worse for Lee Forsythe’s team in the 12th minute, when ex-Glentoran ace Dylan Davidson received a straight red card for a late challenge on Cliftonville loanee Seanna Foster.

Ballymacash were awarded a penalty in the 36th minute, but former Portadown player Jack Smith saw his spot-kick saved by experienced Seasiders goalkeeper James Taylor.

Bangor sealed the points three minutes from time when Ben Arthurs headed a Reece Neale cross beyond the reach of Neeson.

In today’s third-tier games, Barry Johnston’s Lisburn Distillery host PSNI while Queen’s University play Moyola Park at The Dub (both 2pm).

In the Lough 41 Championship, league leaders Loughgall travel to Bangor to play Matthew Tipton’s out-of-form Ards (3pm). The Red and Blues are yet to win a game in 2023.

Second-placed Annagh United host third-position Warrenpoint Town (3pm). Annagh are three points behind Loughgall, with Warrenpoint a further two behind. It’s fifth versus fourth at Ferney Park (3pm), where Ballinamallard United host Dundela.

At Dixon Park, seventh-placed Ballyclare Comrades host an Institute (3pm) team who sit just four points clear of basement side Knockbreda.

Newington welcome in-form Harland and Wolff Welders to Solitude, while Knockbreda host Dergview (both 2pm) in a battle of the bottom two. The Dergs sit two points clear of Breda.