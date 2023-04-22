Bangor seal PIL title while Championship relegation scrap goes to the wire

Bangor will return to the Championship after a seven-year absence following a 3-1 win over Queen’s University.

The Seasiders secured the Premier Intermediate League title at The Dub thanks to goals from Adam Neale, Ben Arthurs and Ryan Arthur.

The 3-1 win for Lee Feeney’s men was also seismic blow for Queen’s University’s promotion hopes. The Students are now five points behind second placed Ballymacash Rangers – and the coveted play-off spot – with three games left to play.

Lee Forsythe’s men defeated Moyola Park 1-0 at Fortwilliam Park. At the other end of the PIL table, PSNI’s controversial relegation out of league football was confirmed – in theory at least – following a 1-1 draw with Banbridge Town.

In the Lough 41 Championship, the relegation battle is set to go to the final day with Institute just two points clear of basement side Knockbreda.

Next Saturday, Breda must beat Harland and Wolff Welders at the Blanchflower Stadium and hope Institute lose to Ballinamallard United at Ferney Park.

But whoever comes out on top between Stute and Breda will stay face a Promotion/Relegation Play-Off – most likely against Ballymacash – as today’s results mean Dergview and Newington are safe.

Breda drew 1-1 at home to Dergview after Ewan McCoubrey and Jamie Browne exchanged goals. Stute lost 2-0 to Newington at the Brandywell with strikes from Michael Morgan and Eamon Hughes.

Elsewhere, champions Loughgall lost 2-1 to Warrenpoint Town. Dauda Shotayo and Adam Wixted scored for Point, with Glentoran loanee Kirk McLaughlin on target for the Premiership-bound side.

Ballyclare Comrades breezed past Ards at Dixon Park, winning 5-1 with goals from Conall McGrandles, Calvin McCurry, Darius Roohi (2) and Conall Doherty. Adam Salley scored a late consolation for Matthew Tipton’s men.

Annagh United ended their 10-game run without a win with 4-0 hammering of Dundela. Stephen Murray (2), Peter Duffin and Niall McGinley scored the goals.

Despite two goals from Matthew Ferguson, Ballinamallard United beat Harland and Wolff Welders 3-2. Nick Palmer (2) and Josh McIlwaine scored for the Mallards.