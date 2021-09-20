Barry Gray hails Glentoran's abundance of talent after visitors' classy display at Milltown

Warrenpoint manager Barry Gray believes Glentoran are genuine title contenders this season pointing to their defensive solidity as key to that challenge as much as their attacking talent.

Glentoran’s front players were on fire at Milltown on Saturday with Shay McCartan, Conor McMenamin and Robbie McDaid wreaking havoc and number nine Jay Donnelly bagging a hat-trick with a second half penalty completing the treble after two fox in the box finishes before the break.

A large contingent of away fans were in raptures as the ‘fantastic four’ came to the fore moving the Glens into second place in the table.

Gray appreciated that element of Glentoran’s play but was also impressed by a no nonsense approach at the back.

“I think we have yet to see any form from Glentoran. They coasted against us and opposition will be tougher for them in weeks to come but yes they are contenders purely because of the depth of their squad. They have an abundance of attacking players and defensively they do not take a chance on anything,” said the Town supremo.

“Larne get credit for playing across their backline. Glentoran for me are an Irish Premiership team. They are set up to be strong and solid at the back and make no bones about that. They are happy with diagonal balls and long straight balls and if I had a strike force like that I’d be happy to knock it up to them as quickly as possible.”

Town had strong claims for a penalty late on and substitute Alan O’Sullivan hit the post but they were dominated for long periods by the visitors who would have scored more goals but for the brilliance of Warrenpoint goalkeeper Conor Mitchell.

While post match Glentoran assistant manager Paul Millar beamed with pride at his side’s display, Gray stated: “The better team won. It is very difficult for us at this moment to try and go toe to toe with one of the best sides in the league.

“They made their substitutes and we were sitting in the dug-out thinking ‘for God’s sake’. It’s very hard for us to compete against Glentoran. That’s not us being defeatist. We are nowhere near where they are.

“On a given day if they have an off day and we have a good day with the right panel of players all fit we can give it a go but I can’t fault the players. They did what they could and individual mistakes cost the first two goals. Jay Donnelly has had two taps in and a penalty and hasn’t broken sweat. He is one of the best strikers in the league if not the best.”

WARRENPOINT: Mitchell, Deasy, Ball (Maguire 64), McVeigh, Dillon, McCaffrey, Gallagher, Dunne (Mullen 76), Moorhouse (O’Sullivan 52), Hutchinson (O’Connor 76), Leddy.

Unused subs: Coleman, Masterson, Byrne.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Kane, McCullough, Burns (Clucas 82), McCartan (Bigirimana 63), Marshall, J Donnelly (Marron 77), McDaid (Mitchell 82), McClean, McMenamin, Plum (R Donnelly 77).

Unused subs: Smith, Glendinning.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown)

Man of the match: Jay Donnelly

Match rating: 7/10