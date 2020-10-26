Barry Gray: I hope powers don't make silly decision based on optics around Irish league supporters

Danske Bank Premiership

Socially distanced: A total of 450 season ticket holders were admitted to Ballymena United’s game with Linfield on Saturday

Irish League bosses have been urged not to make "silly" decisions based on "optics" around fans' attendance at games.

The plea comes as NI Football League officials consult with clubs and authorities this week.

Fears are growing that supporters may be locked out of grounds temporarily as the Covid-19 crisis continues.

Ulster Rugby and the GAA have already opted to play without fans during the period of tightened restrictions.

However, supporters are still allowed at Danske Bank Premiership games, with around 600 at each of the six fixtures at the weekend.

Yesterday Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin appealed for fans not to attend matches.

But Warrenpoint manager Barry Gray said locking supporters out would be a kick in the teeth for clubs.

"We need to trust the powers that be who make the decisions, and that is the big question," he said.

"Is the decision being made for health and safety? Because all the clubs have worked extremely hard and put a lot of resources into getting the grounds (compliant) and the arrangements in place to keep everyone safe.

"For them to be told that they can't put those things into action - that's a bit of a kick from my point of view.

"I would hope the powers that be don't make silly decisions based on the optics of what they feel they need to be seen to do, as opposed to looking at the facts and looking at the clubs and looking at what they have done."

Gray, whose side beat Dungannon 2-0 at the weekend, believes fans will be safe in stadiums.

He added: "If you look at Dungannon's arrangements here today - there is no risk.

"You have people who have been orchestrated in a professional manner to get inside and outside the ground in a very safe environment.

"All the procedures are in place that we have in normal life, and more, and we are all sitting outside. That is what we are being told is the safest thing to do, and I don't see why we can't do that inside a football ground."

Gray also warned clubs were facing a "grim" situation, and problems may come much quicker than the start of 2021.

He added: "People keep talking about after Christmas and January and February - it will be grim much quicker than that."

The issue of fans at football matches descended into chaos when, 90 minutes before the season opener 10 days ago, Ms Ni Chuilin and First Minister Arlene Foster issued conflicting messages on Twitter.

Appearing on the BBC's Sunday Politics yesterday, Ms Ni Chuilin said that while the rules do not ban supporters, she wants games behind closed doors.

She said: "When I wrote to the governing bodies last Friday, we were sitting with 26 people in intensive care units fighting for their lives.

"I appealed to them, it would be my preference - and it still is my preference - that all games are played behind closed doors.

"Last Monday I met over 70 governing bodies and have since met others, and appealed to them that we do need to play behind closed doors. It is not that I don't have confidence in the governing bodies to have restrictions, social distancing and sanitation - that isn't what this is about.

"It is the access and the egress, the travelling to and travelling from, the potential for hundreds of people to go to a sporting event. It just didn't sit well with me and it still doesn't sit well with me."

Last week the NI Football League said: "We wish to take a responsible leadership approach to the Covid-19 crisis and will consult with all NIFL Premiership clubs, and relevant authorities, at the earliest opportunity, to review the position on spectators."