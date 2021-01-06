Bastien Hery facing Linfield exit as David Healy reshuffles pack for title charge

Danske Bank Premiership

Linfield midfielder Bastien Hery looks set to leave the club - possibly as early as this month.

The Frenchman was a marquee signing for the Blues when he joined David Healy's side in the summer of 2019 but, with his two-year contract expiring at the end of this season, the exit door looms.

It makes financial sense for the club to let the 28-year-old leave this month and secure a fee before he can depart on a free transfer. Hery, who started his career with Paris Saint-Germain in his native city, brought a touch of French flair and style to the Irish League, helping Linfield seal the Danske Bank Premiership title in last season's curtailed campaign due to the pandemic.

But the player, who was part of Madagascar's squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, is understood to be open to a fresh challenge.

Hery revived his career in the League of Ireland with Limerick and Waterford before joining the Blues and he could return south again with a move to Dundalk possible.

The much-travelled midfielder was at Sheffield Wednesday, Rochdale, Carlisle United and Accrington Stanley before moving to the Republic of Ireland and then following Pat Fenlon from Waterford to Windsor Park.

Healy will be reluctant to let talented players leave during a title race but there would be no shortage of clubs interested in signing Hery.

While at Waterford he won the 2018 Senior Player of the Year award and he's now allowed to hold talks with interested clubs.

David Healy

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern said: "Players in January can be in the last six months of their contracts so there will be speculation.

"Bastien is a player who we know has quality and did well for us domestically and in Europe but it is something we will look at. He may want to go elsewhere and there will always be interest in him.

"It was a big outlay for the club and both the club and player must assess the situation.

"There have been no bids yet and if offers come in we will weigh it up.

"If players move on from Linfield we will always look to strengthen."

Hery caught the eye in Europe but he was only able to show glimpses of his undoubted talent in the league.

He needed time to adapt to the pace and physicality of the Premiership and Linfield now have to consider how that investment has developed.