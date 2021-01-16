Bastien Hery's Linfield exit confirmed as League of Ireland club snap up Madagascar international

Linfield midfielder Bastien Hery's move to the League of Ireland has been confirmed.

The Frenchman was a marquee signing for the Blues when he joined David Healy's side in the summer of 2019 but, with his two-year contract expiring at the end of this season, an agreement has been reached with Bohemians for his immediate transfer.

It makes financial sense for the club to let the 28-year-old leave this month and secure a fee before he can depart on a free transfer.

Hery, who started his career with Paris Saint-Germain in his native city, brought a touch of French flair and style to the Irish League, helping Linfield seal the Danske Bank Premiership title in last season's curtailed campaign due to the pandemic.

He was particularly impressive in his opening games for the club, during the European run to the Europa League play-off round in 2019.

However, this season Hery, who was part of Madagascar's squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, has started only one Premiership game for the Blues as his influence waned.

Hery revived his career in the League of Ireland with Limerick and Waterford before joining Linfield.

The much-travelled midfielder was at Sheffield Wednesday, Rochdale, Carlisle United and Accrington Stanley before moving to the Republic of Ireland and then following Pat Fenlon from Waterford to Windsor Park.

While at Waterford he won the 2018 Senior Player of the Year award.

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern said earlier this month: "Players in January can be in the last six months of their contracts so there will be speculation.

"Bastien is a player who we know has quality and did well for us domestically and in Europe but it is something we will look at. He may want to go elsewhere and there will always be interest in him.

"It was a big outlay for the club and both the club and player must assess the situation.

"There have been no bids yet and if offers come in we will weigh it up. If players move on from Linfield we will always look to strengthen."