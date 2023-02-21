Battling Ballymena need to find the net, says David Jeffrey ahead of Larne clash

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey was far from despondent following his team’s defeat by Glentoran on Friday night.

Although the Sky Blues turned in a battling, gutsy performance, pragmatic Jeffrey insisted they failed where it mattered most — putting the ball in the net.

Worryingly, United’s goal in that loss was the only one they have scored in their last six Premiership outings, but Jeffrey hopes to remedy that in tonight’s clash with high-flying Larne at the Showgrounds.

It’s another pressure-cooker confrontation for both teams. Tiernan Lynch’s side have the incentive of moving six points clear at the top of the table should they emerge triumphant, but the carrot for Jeffrey’s team is clinging on to seventh spot.

“Larne have been mightily impressive over the past few seasons,” said Jeffrey. “They have gone about rebuilding the club by the book, in a totally professional manner, on and off the pitch.

“So it’s another mammoth challenge for us, there is no question about that. Both teams approach the game with contrasting results; Larne cementing their place at the top with a great win over Cliftonville, while we were a tad unfortunate against Glentoran.”

It was a quick-fire second half double from Ruaidhri Donnelly that tilted the game in favour of the Glens after Jay Donnelly had cancelled out Sean Graham’s opener for the Sky Blues.

“We were undone in five minutes in the second-half,” added Jeffrey, “But the players to a man, I am very proud of them for their effort, commitment and for some of the more than decent football they played on the night.

“Our shape and formation was very good; the players were extremely disciplined they carried out the instructions to the letter. But it was those things over which you have no control that undid us — untidy is a very good way to describe the two goals that we conceded.

“Yes, our boys were bitterly disappointed that they did not get something out of the game, but there is no shame in being beaten. We know where the problem is, putting the ball in the net.

“Don’t forget, we had quite a few players out. Douglas Wilson was missing through suspension, and we had David McDaid and Sean O’Neill out injured, although Jordan Williamson was excellent in goals — we are fortunate enough to have two number one goalkeepers.

“Our home record has been good this year, but this run of games is going to be a challenge; we have Larne here and then Crusaders — we have a tough schedule up ahead.”

Larne assistant boss Gary Haveron is hoping for more of the same following his team’s victory over Cliftonville.

“We’ve got to back up the win over the Reds, if we don’t take three points at Ballymena United, it will count for nothing,” he said.

“That’s our focus, take three points and move on. It’s a derby and it’s never an easy game. We’ve two derby games in a row, Ballymena United and then Carrick Rangers. It’s a challenge for us, but if we stay true to what we are doing, we don’t fear anyone.

“Everyone is making a contribution, and the boys that were brought in — Joe (Thomson), Micheal (Glynn) and Andy (Ryan) — have hit the ground running. They’ve given us different options, something we never had before.”