Baxter delighted to bring primary target and 'proven goalscorer' McMurray to Crusaders

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter has backed new signing Johnny McMurray to hit the goal trail with the Shore Road side.

McMurray has joined the Crues on a three-year deal after the forward’s contract at Larne expired.

The former Cliftonville and Ballymena United striker is only 26 and it’s hoped he can produce the best football of his career with the north Belfast men.

Several clubs were tracking McMurray but the Crues won the race for his signature as they look to rebuild after a season which saw them finish sixth in the league and end with penalty shoot-out heartbreak in both the Irish Cup and European play-offs.

One striker expected to leave Seaview is Jamie McGonigle, who has caught the eye of Larne and Glentoran.

But McMurray joins Brandon Doyle and Jonny Frazer in fresh attacking options for Baxter.

“We were very interested in Johnny a few years ago but he chose to go to Larne,” said the Crues boss. “We had spoken to him then, as did other clubs, and we had an easy conversation with him.

“He’s a proven goalscorer and it says a lot about his desire to play for Crusaders when half a dozen clubs showed an interest.

“We are pleased to win that race and he’s very hungry to do well. He’s a great age, 26, and there’s that fire in his belly to go and do it.

"I’m really excited about him. I’ve considered him to be a player who can score 25 to 30 goals in a season if he really gets his head down and works hard.

“He knows that too and we can open up the stage for him to go and perform, I know he has the talent to do it.”

Meanwhile, three of Northern Ireland’s top youth sides will face some of Manchester United’s promising prospects next month.

The Premier League giants will send their Under-16 squad to Northern Ireland to prepare for the new season and will take on club sides from Coleraine, Ballymena United and Linfield.

Super Cup NI organisers invited the Red Devils to send a team across to celebrate the anniversary of club’s first title at the 1991 Milk Cup.

Some of the boys in that team, including Gary Neville and Paul Scholes, went on to be known as the Class of ’92 which became one of the most famous teams in United’s history.

Super Cup NI chairman Victor Leonard said: “Manchester United are looking forward to bringing over some of their brightest stars and it will be an incredible opportunity for players from three of our local clubs to test themselves against such prestigious opposition.”

The Old Trafford players will face Coleraine on Monday, July 26 at Seahaven (Mullaghacall) in Portstewart, Ballymena at the Ballymena Showgrounds on July 28 and Linfield at Dixon Park, Ballyclare on July 30.

Arrangements for purchasing tickets will be published next week.