BBC NI’s decision to axe Irish League Show is ‘bizarre’, says TUV councillor

The Causeway councillor said the move was part of an “ongoing agenda”.

A BBC decision to axe its flagship local football magazine show while covering the latter stages of the recent All-Ireland Gaelic football and hurling championships is “bizarre”, a TUV councillor has said.

The Irish League Show, presented by Joel Taggart and Nicola McCarthy, was a half-hour show broadcast on BBC Two at varying times between 10pm and 11.35pm on a Wednesday night last season, and was repeated in the early hours of Friday mornings on BBC3.

A tweet from host Joel Taggart over the weekend indicating the show would not be broadcast this season prompted criticism of the organisation online.

TUV councillor for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Allister Kyle, said the decision had left him “deeply disappointed”.

"As an avid Irish league fan I always enjoyed watching our local presenters comment on the highlights of the local game throughout the province,” he said.

"Year on year this coverage has been cut from a Final Score programme showing the goals at 5.30pm on the Saturday night and an in-depth analysis on the Monday evening to a late night programme held on BBC2. We now find that the BBC have axed the programme completely.

"Engagement with the Irish League has been growing year on year with spectators and interest rising through the hard work of the clubs themselves and new initiatives organised by NIFL, the League’s governing body, which would make one think that the BBC as a publicly funded broadcaster would be increasing their coverage of the brand that is Northern Irish football.

"The interest in the Irish League extends outside of Northern Ireland. Many fans live elsewhere within the UK for various reasons such as work or studying.

"The Irish League show was their main connection with their team back home. The Irish League show was along with some games shown on Sky had extended the promotion of the great produce in which we have here in Northern Ireland.

"Irish League football has, throughout the years galvanised people from different backgrounds and communities in our country. An ex-Irish League star and local BBC sports pundit has often claimed that sport and particularly Irish League football did more to build bridges throughout the Troubles than any thing else.

"This can be seen from the wide array of backgrounds that go out every weekend only interested in playing their game or supporting their team.”

TUV councillor Allister Kyle

Mr Kyle claimed there was an “ongoing agenda” to divert funding towards GAA coverage, referencing the BBC’s broadcasting of the recent All-Ireland Gaelic football and hurling semi finals from Croke Park, Dublin.

Ciaran Meenagh’s Derry side were among the counties featured in the coverage, bowing out to eventual champions Dublin at the semi final stage of the football championship.

"What makes the BBC decision to cut this broadcast all the more bizarre is that they just recently managed to find the funds to run live broadcasts at the two all Ireland semi finals which only showed one county out of the four that can actually pay the licence fee,” said Mr Kyle.

"It certainly seems that there has been an ongoing agenda by the BBC to divert funding from as many different areas as possible towards GAA.”

A BBC spokesperson said their audiences appreciated a “diverse” range of sports.

“We have a diverse portfolio of sports output and have worked hard to enhance its impact, range and appeal – something that we know is appreciated by BBC audiences,” they said.

“BBC Sport NI will provide extensive coverage of the new Sports Direct Premiership season, with live matches on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and live radio coverage as part of Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster.

“We will have 12 live games in total from the start of the season until October. Two of these fixtures will be on BBC Two NI television and a further 10 matches will be ‘live-streamed’ on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport NI website.

"Edited highlights from all Sports Direct Premiership games, including goals, will also be available on the BBC Sport NI website.”