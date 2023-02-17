Beating Ballymena is only way Glentoran can build on Big Two joy: boss Rodney McAree

Glentoran boss Rodney McAree has challenged his players to back up their Big Two win by pocketing three points against Ballymena United at the Showgrounds tonight.

The east Belfast side produced a stunning midweek showing against cross-town rivals Linfield and bounced right back into the title mix with a commanding performance that suggested it could still be a big season for a club that looked down and out only a matter of weeks back.

Since McAree took over from controversial manager Mick McDermott, the team have gone on a five-game unbeaten run, but the former Coleraine chief insists no one will be getting carried away around Mersey Street, especially as the Glens have played three matches less than most of their title rivals.

“We look ahead to Friday night’s against Ballymena United, no further than that,” said a pragmatic McAree. “The games in hand mean nothing unless we win the games we are involved in.

“This is another game we must win. The games in hand will come around and we’ll see where we are at that moment in time. We’ve had a good run of form in the League; we’re in the quarter-final of the Irish Cup, that’s all it is at the moment.

“We were still in the same position in the League — we haven’t caught anyone, we haven’t passed any team yet. We really could have gone on to score another couple in the second-half against the Blues, it could have been a bigger scoreline. But if someone had offered me a 3-0 win before kick-off, I would have taken your arm off.

“I actually received a text message from the club owner (Ali Pour), in the afternoon of the game. He said ‘no pressure, a 3-0 will be enough’, so he was happy.

“The only thing is, I hope he understands we can’t carry out requests every week. There is no chance of us getting carried away. It’s quick turnaround now, and a difficult game at Ballymena.

“We must go there and get another positive result. If it doesn’t happen, then what happened on Tuesday night will be irrelevant.

“I know it was only three points at the end of the day, but it was a game that everyone wants to win and everyone wants to be involved in — I’m just delighted we came out on the right end of it.”

There was a danger the gloss would be taken off the Big Two demolition after crowd violence at the City End of the ground that housed Linfield fans. A small section hurled missiles that injured Glens’ goalkeeper Aaron McCarey and skipper Marcus Kane.

McAree added: “We wanted people talking about our performance and the manner we achieved it, rather than what happened off the pitch.

“Obviously, the players’ safety was first and foremost. As a referee, Jamie Robinson controlled it well. He made sure we stayed away until things settled down a bit. It happened a couple of times later on, but thankfully no one was seriously hurt.”

McAree is also thrilled with the return of star man Conor McMenamin, who was unplayable at times against the Blues.

“Conor was top drawer,” added McAree. “He was out for three months or more and that was his first start. I think we always had it in our head to try and get him back for the Linfield game.

“He got minutes in the last two matches, which helped. He breezed through the 90 minutes. I asked him with about 15 to go, how was his legs. He said he was fine. He could have had a couple of goals late on.

“It’s great to have Conor back again; I think he is great for the League. He’s playing with a smile on his face, he’s a happy man. I think it’s important, in any walk of life regardless of the job you are involved in, you’ve got to be happy doing what you are doing.”