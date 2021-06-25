Beattie hails 'massive' Glentoran win as they go top by ending Cliftonville's unbeaten run

Kerry Beattie has described Glentoran Women’s victory over Cliftonville Ladies as ‘massive’ after they overtook the Reds at the top of the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership.

Both Beattie and Lauren Wade scored twice as the Glens brought the Reds’ 100 per cent start to the season to a shuddering halt and that was enough to put them top by a single point.

The 4-1 win also helped go some way to erasing the memory of the previous meeting earlier in the season when Glentoran blew an early 2-0 lead at Solitude.

Billy Clarke’s team have, however, come roaring back, with Beattie playing a major part in delivering four straight wins, with 19 goals scored along the way.

“It’s a massive result for us,” she said.

“We know that we still have to play them two more times, but we knew it was important for us this time.

“Cliftonville have had a great start to the season and we had to take that away from them.

“We won comfortably. It was a great game and we looked confident all over the pitch and it will give us a lot of confidence going forward for the rest of the season.”

Linfield Ladies were also 4-1 winners as they beat Derry City to record a first win in four games.

Derry had taken the lead through Caroline Gallagher, but the Blues hit back within four minutes thanks to Rebecca Bassett, who would go on to score again in the second half, while Katie Dickson and Victoria Carleton were also on target.

Crusaders Strikers left it late to secure a 2-1 win over Sion Swifts Ladies.

Jessica Rea put the Crues ahead midway through the first half and it looked like Michelle McDaid’s leveller might give Sion a point in their first game under new manager Ryan McConville, but Northern Ireland defender Julie Nelson spoilt that when she struck the winner two minutes from the end to keep the Shore Road outfit third in the table, six points behind the leaders.

Table-topping Glentoran now travel to Crusaders on Sunday when Sion Swifts host Linfield at Melvin Sports Complex.