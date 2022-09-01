Belfast Celtic interested in signing former Larne star John Herron after ‘pro-IRA’ shirt controversy

Disgraced footballer John Herron is set to be thrown a career lifeline by Belfast Celtic.

The Belfast Telegraph can confirm the Ballymena and Provincial Intermediate League club have held discussions with the former Larne midfielder and would like to bring him in on a short-term deal.

Last month, Herron had his contract terminated by the Inver Park club after he was photographed in a t-shirt appearing to show a pro-IRA slogan at the west Belfast Feile.

Well placed sources have indicated the Glen Road side are “extremely interested” in bringing him on board.

Following last month’s incident, the Irish Football Association hit the 28-year-old with a 10-game ban for bringing the game into disrepute.

Therefore, Herron, an ex-Scotland youth international, would be unavailable for Belfast Celtic selection until at least November.

Although the transfer window closed last night, Belfast Celtic could still sign Herron as he is a free agent.

Out of contract professionals can agree deals with new clubs outside the usual registration window. However, if Herron did join the west Belfast team he would not be allowed to sign for another club in January, as players are limited to two clubs per season.

Modern-day Belfast Celtic are not connected to the club of the same name that withdrew from Irish League football in 1949. The Glen Road club was previously known as Sport and Leisure Swifts before changing name to Belfast Celtic in 2018.

Last season, Stephen McAlorum’s team were hit with a whopping 42-point deduction for fielding an incorrectly register player – Darren Hyland – on numerous occasions.

The punishment cost Celtic the Ballymena League title and the opportunity to play Mid Ulster League champions Ballymacash Rangers for a place in the Northern Ireland Football League.

If Herron does join the Belfast club, it will not be the first time they have signed a player in controversial circumstances.

In January 2020, Celtic signed Jay Donnelly following his conviction for sharing a photo of himself having sex with a 16-year-old girl.

At the time the club said it “believed in second chances’”.

Donnelly subsequently joined Glentoran, where he has re-established himself as one of the Danske Bank Premiership’s most prolific goalscorers.

Herron started his professional career at Parkhead, where he played two league games for Celtic. In 2015 he joined Blackpool, before returning to his native Scotland in 2017 with a move to Raith Rovers.

In 2018, Herron moved to Northern Ireland, joining Danske Bank Premiership outfit Glentoran.

In 2020, he made the switch to Larne where made 44 league appearances before his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.