Belfast’s finest will struggle to knock Larne off perch, says Ronnie McFall

Former Ports and Glens boss says new champions are here to stay as title threat

Ronnie McFall's Portadown side of 2002 were the last non-Belfast team to win the Premiership prior to Larne's success — © DARREN KIDD

Legendary boss Ronnie McFall has warned the Belfast clubs they have a real fight on their hands to get back to the summit of the domestic game after Larne’s first Gibson Cup triumph.

The Invermen are celebrating the first Irish Premiership title in their 134-year history, an achievement which represents a rare success for a provincial club in Northern Ireland.

McFall’s Portadown were the last club outside the capital city to be crowned champions in 2002.

Since that year, Linfield have won 12 titles, Glentoran and Crusaders three each and Cliftonville two.

More than 20 years later Larne, backed by wealthy owner Kenny Bruce, have sent the city slickers home to think again.

McFall steered an invincible Glentoran to the title in 1981, before guiding Portadown to championship success in 1990, 1991, 1996 and 2002.

Golden memories with his hometown club mean the world to McFall, whose 2002 squad lacked significant depth but did possess legends such as Philip Major, Michael Collins, Dean Fitzgerald, Vinny Arkins and Gary Hamilton.

Larne have prevented Linfield from securing a fifth consecutive title and are the new kings of Irish League football.

With continued investment from Bruce, European funding and their full-time environment, McFall now feels the Invermen will be tough to knock off their perch.

“Clubs will want to bring them down but Tiernan (Lynch) will look to add players to the squad which is what you have to do,” said McFall whose near 30-year reign at Shamrock Park made him Europe’s longest serving manager at the time.

“The last thing you should do is sit back and rest on your laurels. The big Belfast sides now have a serious threat.

“It’s very difficult for a provincial club to compete with the Belfast clubs, I had a lot of experience of that, so for Larne to break the pattern is a great achievement.

“I think Larne’s victory makes the League more interesting.

“It’s a good boost for the rest of the Irish League and the game in general.

“Kenny has invested money not just in the club but the community and it’s a great reward for him. “You would expect with their full-time programme and investment, Larne can challenge again — however as champions, they are now there to be shot at and everyone wants to beat the best.”

Provincial clubs have often been in the shadow of the big Belfast sides but McFall turned the Ports into a trophy winning machine, bagging 23 prizes.

Now retired, he still attends matches and is enjoying Irish League football’s capacity to keep writing magical stories.

“All credit to Larne, the League table doesn’t lie and they fully deserve to be champions,” added McFall, who won the title with Glentoran as a player in 1977.

“Kenny has put a lot of money into the club and there’s been significant restructuring.

“It’s all down to what happens on the pitch and the players as well as Tiernan and his coaching staff have done a great job, no question about that.

“Their recruitment, which is very important, has been excellent.”

Larne will enter the Champions League qualifying rounds and a win there could put them on a pathway to possible group stage action and more history made by the proud club.

“European football is a massive plus and it raises the profile of the club and town,” said McFall, who was also manager of the Glens for five years from 1979, during which time they won six trophies.

“You can compete against some top European sides and the group stages is within reach for the full-time clubs.

“Their facilities and training regimes give them a far better chance than years ago.

“Uefa have opened the doors for smaller clubs to progress further in Europe and hopefully our clubs can take advantage of that.”

McFall’s former club Portadown is, meanwhile, on a brave survival mission as it fights to stave off relegation from the Premiership.

“It’s sad to see the team where they are but hopefully they can pull this out of the hat,” he added.

“You need to be in the big League for crowds, sponsorship and funding.

“The big fear in our League is that clubs in the bottom half fall behind further and can’t recover.

“Money doesn’t guarantee success though — you still need to have the right personnel and structures in place.”