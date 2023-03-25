Belief vital for Crusaders in push for second place finish, says Stephen Baxter

Stephen Baxter wants the mindset of his Crusaders players to be concentrated on what is immediately in front of them as they enter a crucial period of the season and not on what might come at the end of it.

The Seaview boss has big targets in his sights – a second place finish in the Premiership and guaranteed European qualification as well as the retention of the Irish Cup that they won in dramatic fashion last season.

They way to achieve that, according to Baxter, is to ensure that his players aren’t looking too far ahead and thinking that any wins are guaranteed, even in their last remaining game against a team in the bottom half when they host Carrick Rangers today or in next weekend’s Irish Cup semi-final against relegation strugglers Dungannon Swifts.

“You’ve just got to believe and you’ve got to keep playing matches ... anything can happen,” said Baxter.

“You don’t know what is in front of you so you must continue just to focus on one game, we’ve got Carrick Rangers next, we go and play it and then what’s the next game? Play it. Then what’s the next game? Play it.

“You can’t lose focus or get too many steps ahead of yourself otherwise you do lose focus and if you think you are in a final you get your bottom smacked or if you think you are going to do this or that you get your bottom smacked.

“You’ve got to earn the right every single week no matter where you are playing and no matter what opposition you are playing because they are also preparing to try to stop you doing what you do.

“You have to respect all that and work all that out for yourself.”

The Crues start the day in fifth place, but could be fourth or sixth by the end of the day, which would have an impact on their post-split fixture schedule. That may affect things as they chase second place and secure European football in the summer rather than having to go through the play offs or rely on lifting the Irish Cup again.

Currently they are six points off second place with six games to go and the nature of the split means that teams in the top half can’t all win every week.

That also means, however, facing the top teams in an intense period through April with everyone having something to play for and all pushing each other to the limits.

“My job is to make sure that the levels don’t drop,” admitted Baxter.

“You’ve always got to keep pushing yourself to the next level and the next level and the next level.

“You take nothing for granted, If we are going to get anywhere we’ll earn it, but at this moment in time I feel that we are playing pretty well.”