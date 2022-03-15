Ben Dickinson praised by Sir Alex Ferguson after raising over 100k meals for Marcus Rashford’s charity with walk to Manchester United

Manchester United fan Ben Dickinson has raised a whopping 115,000 meals for charity after completing his walk from Northern Ireland to Old Trafford football stadium.

The Larne schoolboy arrived at the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday afternoon, where he was congratulated by Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of a match United won against Tottenham Hotspur thanks to a stunning hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Half an hour before kick-off, Ben met Sir Alex and was presented with a signed Manchester United shirt.

Jane Gregg, daughter of Northern Ireland legend Harry Gregg, who played for Manchester United from 1957 to 1966, accompanied Ben on the final leg of his walk.

Posting on social media, Ben said: “50,000 meals was an ambitious target but to raise over 115,000 meals for @fareshareuk & @fareshareni is amazing.

“Thank you to all who sponsored, supported & donated along with @larnefootballclub, @greenisland_fc & @manchesterunited.

“These clubs were brilliant. Lets see what happens next Ben & family.”

At the beginning of March 2022, the Ballykeel school pupil embarked on his Miles for Meals challenge, with the aim of raising enough money to enable food poverty charity, FareShare, to provide 50,000 meals to those who need it most in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Together with his family, he walked from his hometown in Larne, Northern Ireland to Manchester in the North West of England over an eight-day period.

However, in reality, his journey began way back in March 2020.

Throughout the pandemic, Ben watched his hero Marcus Rashford feed children through his charity work with FareShare and I wanted to do something worthwhile with his time too.

“I decided to run a mile a day for 26 days in March 2020 to raise money for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice,” he said.

“After my first few miles, I was joined by Larne FC midfielder, John Herron. As more and more people heard about my March marathon, media outlets wanted to support me as well.”

Sky Sports reporter Paul Gilmour, himself from Northern Ireland, got in touch to request a Zoom interview with Ben and his father to discuss the campaign.

During the interview, “the one and only”, Marcus Rashford MBE joined the Zoom call too making Ben’s dream come true.

In March 2021, Ben raised over £7,200 for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice by running 26 miles in 26 days.

FareShare is the UK’s biggest charity fighting hunger and food waste.

It takes surplus good-to-eat food, which is unsold or unwanted by the food industry, sorts it in one of its 30 regional warehouses, and passes it onto a network of more than 10,500 charities and charity groups.

These organisations then turn this nutritious food into meals for vulnerable families and individuals, many of whom are at risk of hunger, and struggling with unemployment, low income, debt, homelessness, family break up, dependency or other issues.

Two thirds of people accessing FareShare food are children and families.