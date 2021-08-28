Ben Doherty celebrates against old side Coleraine after late clincher for Larne on opening night

Larne 4 Coleraine 2

First up: Larne’s Kofi Balmer heads home the opening goal of the new Danske Bank Premiership season

27th August 2021 Danske Bank Irish premier league match between Larne and Coleraine at Inver park Larne. Larnes Ben Doherty celebrates after scoring against his former club Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

Two goals in the final three minutes for Larne saw them seal victory in an opening night cracker as Tiernan Lynch’s men ran out 4-2 winners against Coleraine.

In a game which ebbed and flowed, it was former Bannsider Ben Doherty who popped up two minutes from time to fire Larne in front on 88 minutes before sub Lee Lynch sealed the points in stoppage time.

Before this, Kofi Balmer opened the scoring in the first half, only for Coleraine to turn the game on its head with a goal apiece from Aaron Traynor and Matthew Shevlin.

Larne levelled quickly thanks to Davy McDaid, before the late goals sealed it.

The first opportunity of the game fell the way of the visitors, with Conor McKendry quick off the mark against his former side.

The diminutive winger had a go from 25 yards, but his shot drifted a few yards wide.

Larne themselves threatened five minutes later when defender Cian Bolger, signed from Northampton in the summer, headed just over the crossbar from Doherty’s corner.

The best chance of the opening exchanges arrived with 15 minutes on the clock. Jamie Glackin did well to beat Jeff Hughes to the ball in midfield and ran at the heart of the Larne defence before slipping the ball to Traynor on his left.

Traynor’s cross was met by Shevlin six yards out, but goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson made himself big to deny the striker.

The game’s opening goal arrived on 32 minutes, but not before a stunning save from Coleraine goalkeeper Gareth Deane.

Doherty dug out a cross on the right flank which was met by the head of Mark Randall and his top corner-bound header was somehow kept out by Deane.

From the resulting corner, however, Doherty’s pinpoint cross was met by the head of Balmer to score the season’s first goal — just as he had done last season when with Ballymena.

Larne had a great opportunity to double their lead at the start of the second half, with Deane once again producing the goods.

This time the former Linfield stopper got down low to his right after Randall dug out a low shot.

It was to prove costly as Coleraine equalised with 51 minutes gone. A good move up the right saw Lyndon Kane cross for his opposing full-back Traynor to head home the equaliser.

Shortly before the hour mark there was a flare-up in front of both benches. McDaid was booked for a late challenge on the halfway line, with the resulting fracas leading to Winkie Murphy and Tim McCann being sent off from either bench.

It was the Coleraine fans who were celebrating next when they took the lead on 68 minutes. McKendry’s free-kick from deep on the left was met at the back post by Shevlin and his header had enough power to beat Ferguson and go in off the crossbar.

The lead lasted just four minutes, however. A corner at the other end was only partially cleared as far as Bolger, who crossed to Hughes and the captain headed across the face of goal for McDaid to tap home the equaliser.

From there it was the home side who were pushing to win it and that’s exactly what they did.

Dean Jarvis surged down the left and his cross was half-cleared to Doherty on the edge of the box. He had the presence of mind to take a touch and rifle past a helpless Dean into the bottom right corner.

Two minutes later, he showed the same composure to help substitute Lee Lynch spring the offside trap and send the midfielder clear. The former Sligo Rovers man showed a cool head to chip the onrushing Deane.

Larne: Ferguson, Balmer, Herron, Nasseri (Lynch 81), Randall (Mitchell 90), McDaid (Lusty 90), Doherty, Bolger (Watson 83), Cosgrove, Hughes, Jarvis.

Unused subs: Argyrides, Kelly, Scott, Lusty

Coleraine: Deane, Kane, Brown, Jarvis, McKendry, Lowry, Tweed (Friel 89), O’Donnell, Glackin, Traynor (Bradley 88), Shevlin (McLaughlin 78).

Unused subs: Gallagher, Wilson, McConaghie, Kelly

Referee: Andrew Davey