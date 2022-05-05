Ben Kennedy almost quit football, now he wants Irish Cup glory with Crusaders

Ben Kennedy (left) and Crusaders team-mate Billy Joe Burns with the Irish Cup ahead of the game against Ballymena United

Crusaders hero Ben Kennedy says Irish Cup Final glory would be the ultimate personal comeback story after he almost walked away from football.

The midfielder has lit up the Danske Bank Premiership this season with big goals and performances but he came close to quitting the game last season.

It was only after talks with his family and Crues boss Stephen Baxter that he opted to stay in football and he has now pushed on to become one of the top performers in the country.

The 25-year-old has rediscovered his love for the game and on Saturday he hopes to be celebrating his first taste of Irish Cup success when the north Belfast club take on Ballymena United at Windsor Park.

Kennedy comes from a rich footballing family – he’s the nephew of former Northern Ireland international Peter Kennedy, his dad Brian was in the Glenavon side that beat Linfield 2-1 in the 1992 Irish Cup Final and his uncle John scored the winner for Glentoran in the 1-0 victory over Glenavon in the 1998 decider.

After he joined the Crues from Stevenage in August last year, Kennedy looked to breathe fresh life into his career but he came close to packing it in.

“I was unsure whether I wanted to play football anymore,” he says.

“For half a year I was considering just leaving it.

“I come from a big football family and I had chats with them.

“I spoke to Stephen (Baxter) and I’m a huffy player too, I don’t like to be taken off!

“I threw my head up but then I put a sensible head on and realised I could do something in the game.

“When I was in England I had a lot of spare time and there were personal issues I had to deal with.

“I fell out of love with football and if you aren’t on the pitch with a smile on your face and enjoying it then it’s not for you, what’s the point of it?

“The boys and Stephen have been a big help and we are a family here at Crusaders.

“There are mental challenges when you try to make it in England. Perhaps clubs can help the boys as well. I’m a parent too and I would like my son Kye to leave only if he is mentally ready for a challenge like that.”

Kennedy has found another gear at Crusaders this season and the club were swift to reward him with a three-and-a-half-year deal in November.

The Crues dangerman, who also had a loan spell at Newport County, is playing with a smile on his face again, however he believes there is much more to come from him.

“I was able to get my mojo back and realise I wanted to play. In November last season I started getting in the team and expressing myself more,” he added.

“I worked hard over the summer and that’s something I wouldn’t normally do, I would enjoy my time off.

“I came back in decent condition and worked hard during pre-season. When you are fit and healthy it makes football easier.

“I’ve enjoyed playing with a freedom and I have my mojo back. I have hit a level but I know within myself I have another level to reach and that’s why I need to keep working hard.

“I can achieve more and I’ll aim to keep improving now that I have that hunger and love of the game back. I will try to push on to become the Ben Kennedy I know I can be.

“The team has been fantastic, I’ve been playing and have good players beside me.

“I’m doing what I know I can do and I want to keep thriving.

“We have definitely improved on last season and hopefully we can win silverware.

“Declan Caddell is retiring at the end of the season and it would be a good send-off for him too, a man of his stature.”

It will be Kennedy’s first major Cup final and he is aiming to show he can deliver on the big occasion. Crues fans will be desperately hoping to see his famous guitar-playing goal celebration at Windsor Park.

“I thrive off the big occasions,” he says. “I love big atmospheres and big games.

“Hopefully I can pop up with a goal and I’d love to do that, complete with the guitar goal celebration. I was doing a ping pong celebration at Glentoran away and, on a team night out, Sean O’Neill asked me to play the guitar and he got me started on it.

“It’s stuck with me and it’s spreading!

“You have to enjoy and celebrate. Scoring goals is the hardest thing to do in football and you have to enjoy them.

“It’s my first Cup final since I was 15, I’m really looking forward to it.”

It’s no secret, Ballymena United were plagued by injuries and suspensions throughout the League campaign, but there is now a big push for a cup final shirt, according to Ballymena United skipper Leroy Millar.

“It had a domino effect from the opening game of the season at Warrenpoint Town when we lost Parky (David Parkhouse), it simply got worse after that,” added Millar.

“One was coming back and then two or three were going out. All teams are the same and we can’t use that as an excuse, but it was serious stuff.

“We now nearly have everyone back and there is healthy competition for places. We were glad to get last week’s final League game (against Dungannon Swifts) out of the way.

“We knew we couldn’t improve on our League position; it was all about getting minutes in boys’ legs and getting everyone through unscathed. We’ll be ready to go on Cup final day – we can’t wait for it.”