Ben Kennedy hails ‘legend’ Jordan Owens for part in dramatic Crusaders winner as new hero explains how he’s found happiness at Seaview

Ben Kennedy (left) was quick to thank Jordan Owens for his part in Saturday's injury-time winner.

Crusaders needed a hero late on Saturday afternoon and there was no doubt as to who it would be.

Ben Kennedy popped up with his 10th league goal of the season to snatch a 2-1 win over Carrick Rangers in the 95th minute, adding to his earlier assist for Adam Lecky’s opener.

But there’s little doubt that an even bigger Crues hero had a hand in the goal, as Kennedy was only too keen to point out.

“Credit has to go to big Jordan Owens who came on and for me was the difference,” he said of the 87th minute sub, who has started just one league game all season.

“They were scared of him, they didn’t know what to do with him. The goal came from the ball coming towards him and going over his head. He was a handful.

“He’s been waiting his turn all year and that’s the type of person we have at the club. He never gives up, never says die and is always there when called upon.

“He’s Jordan Owens isn’t he? I can’t say enough about him. He’s an Irish League legend and people know, he’s everywhere, he’s a workhorse and puts his body on the line for the team. He pinned them back and we had a few chances once he came on.”

With Owens (32) seemingly coming towards the end of his career and limited largely to a substitute’s role, Kennedy has been THE shining light at Seaview this season, where is making a name for himself as one of the league’s top stars.

At 25-years-old, he had over 160 League Two games, mostly with Stevenage, under his belt before arriving at Seaview 18 months ago. He was even pinpointed as one of the Guardian’s 10 Young Players to Watch in 2016 alongside the likes of Bayern star Kingsley Coman.

Now impressing so much in the Irish League, is he content here or does he have unfinished business in England?

“It’s a good question,” he said. "I’ve got a happy life now. I’ve got my own wee family and I’m enjoying my football which is the main thing. Do I feel I’m good enough? Yes, of course, but happiness is important and your own mental wellbeing is important.

“I’d cross that bridge if I ever came to it but I’m happy playing for Crusaders and long may it continue.

“I had a slow start but I found my feet towards the end of last season and I worked hard over the summer. I’m enjoying my football and I’m contributing with 12 goals this season and a good few assists I think.

“I’ll try and help this team as much as I can. We’ve got a good bunch of lads and staff who have helped me enjoy football again so I’m loving it. I just want to add silverware to my name now.”

Happiness no doubt is everything and Kennedy’s late goal will have made a lot of people in north Belfast happy on Saturday afternoon.

The Crues are now within six points of rivals Cliftonville in third. Next Saturday’s fixture? The Reds at Solitude.

Crusaders will need a hero once again.