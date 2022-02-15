Ben Kennedy has ‘everything you want from a player’ as midfield star saluted for Crusaders form ahead of Glenavon visit

Ben Kennedy (right) has been in fine form for Crusaders this season

Veteran midfielder Declan Caddell believes Crusaders fans are now seeing the best of the mercurial Ben Kennedy in the famous red and black shirt.

By their own high standards, the Shore Road boys haven’t set the season alight so far, mostly because their Danske Bank Premiership campaign has been fractured by regular Covid-enforced breaks.

They have managed to claw their way back to fourth place in the league table and, should they win their two games in hand, they would inch to within four points of north Belfast rivals Cliftonville.

Stephen Baxter’s side demonstrated they can mix it with the best at the weekend by claiming all three points against Larne at Inver Park.

The one shining light for the Crues this season has been the form of former Stevenage player Kennedy — and Caddell believes the “exceptional” talent can continue to soar.

“Ben is different gravy, he’s a quality player,” said Caddell. “He found it difficult making the transition from the full-time game in England to the Irish League. To be fair to him, he worked hard over the summer, but he has had a real hunger about him this season.

“His performances have been exceptional. Every time he has the ball, something positive comes out of it. There are not many players in the league that have that quality about them.

“He’s also really dangerous from set-pieces, he as a great delivery. He’s got everything you want from a player — he’s good on the ball, he can beat people and he holds it up well and he has added goals to his game as well.”

With Glenavon due to visit Seaview tonight, Caddell reckons it’s crucial his boys take advantage of their games in hand.

“It was a massive result for us on Saturday, Larne are one of those teams that have grown year after year,” said Caddell, who recently pulled on the Crues shirt for the 500th time.

“We had to grind it out near the end because they threw everything at us, but you expect that in this league. There is not a lot that separates every team in this league and that’s including the bottom four clubs.

“I know people harp on about the full-time, part-time aspect of it, but it’s undoubtedly the tightest league in all my time in football. Any team on the day can turn over another one, I think that’s what makes it so exciting.

“We’ve a good squad, which was needed because some boys have been in and out since the start of the season because of the pandemic.

“But we now have most of them back again. We had a strong bench at Inver Park on Saturday. We had the luxury of bringing on Jordan (Owens) and Adam (Lecky), which was a game-changer — two top class Irish League players and Adam got us the winner, which he deserved.

“He was maybe a little bit frustrated because he hasn’t had the game-time he wanted over the past month, but he certainly made a difference when he came on.

“We also had Jude Winchester and Johnny McMurray in the dugout. In years gone by, we wouldn’t have that armoury in our camp. Those players have the quality to come on and impact a game.”

Caddell is wary of the threat Glenavon will pose, adding: “The last time Glenavon came to Seaview, they left with all three points. You don’t know what you are going to get, week on week, from different clubs.

“In saying that, they have a great side. They had a good shape about them that day and we found it difficult to break them down. They have taken points off the top teams.”