Ben Kennedy’s return will ease Crusaders’ goalscoring burden, says Philip Lowry

Crusaders midfielder Philip Lowry believes the returning Ben Kennedy will ease the goalscoring burden that he has carried during the forward’s long absence.

Lowry has scored an incredible 17 goals this term, while the former Stevenage man recovered from a knee injury he suffered during the opening month of the season.

Kennedy made his long-awaited return as a second half substitute during last weekend’s 2-1 Irish Cup victory over Premier Intermediate League side Bangor. He is expected to feature in today’s Danske Bank Premiership clash at Seaview against Dungannon Swifts.

Lowry said: “Ben Kennedy’s return is a huge boost for us.

“For me, he is our best player and arguably the most talented player in the League. Some people will say I’m biased, but anyone who watched him regularly last season knows exactly what he is capable of.

“He’s right up there with the likes of Conor McMenamin in that very top bracket.

“The thing is, there’s no point in rushing him back. We must manage his condition and ease him back into the side as we don’t want any sort of reoccurrence.

“He’s played for the reserves, he’s came off the bench in the Irish Cup and hopefully he will now feature against Dungannon in the League.

“When he is ready to start, I’ll be glad to see it, as he is our talisman.”

Ben Kennedy suffered a serious knee injury in August — © Stephen Hamilton/Inpho

In Kennedy’s absence Lowry has done a superb impression of a talisman, scoring 17 times. His brace against Bangor last Friday night saw the midfielder surpass his previous personal goalscoring record set during his time at Windsor Park.

The ever-gracious Lowry was keen to share the credit for his goalscoring feats with his teammates.

“I remember scoring 16 for Linfield one season, which was pretty special, so I’m delighted I’ve managed to top that,” he said. “Sometimes, I just go on a wee run and that’s me. You want to extend that run for as long as you can, but I’m not a striker so it’s not something you can be certain of.

“The main thing is my goals are helping the team in both the league and the Irish Cup.

“To be honest, my teammates deserve a lot of credit for creating chances for me and getting the ball into dangerous areas. Last weekend, against Bangor, Jude Winchester found me with two fantastic passes.

“He knows that I like to run in between defenders into that channel, and he regularly puts it on a plate for me. You can’t ask for more than that.”

Today, Lowry expects Dungannon to make life difficult for the Crues at Seaview.

“Dungannon are a better team than their league position suggests. Dean Shiels has them playing some nice football and they’re results have improved in recent times.”