BetMcLean Cup Final: David Healy’s Linfield ease past Coleraine to claim silverware

Linfield 2 Coleraine 0

Linfield boss David Healy just couldn’t wipe the smile off his face as his boys paraded the BetMcLean Cup at a bouncing Windsor Park.

They may not have had a season to remember so far, but when it comes to the big occasion Linfield rarely disappoint.

With the League title seemingly on its way to Larne, this was possibly the Blues’ last chance for silverware.

Goals from Joel Cooper – his first since January 28 – and a spot kick by Chris Shields, his seventh goal of the campaign, ensured the Linfield ribbons would be placed on the trophy in front of a crowd of 11,038.

Spare a through for battling Coleraine – it was their third successive final, but once more they had to settle for losers’ medals, just as they did 12 months ago when they were agonisingly beaten in extra-time by Cliftonville.

But there was no hiding Healy’s delight, the first time his team have won the coveted piece of silverware since 2019.

Obviously, the Gibson Cup is still on the former Northern Ireland international’s radar, but it is certainly a big ask for them to lift the crown for the fifth successive year as they currently trail Tiernan Lynch’s East Antrim side by seven points, with only seven games left.

On thing Linfield didn’t want was a penalty shootout. They have already in the Europa Conference League (by RFS), the Antrim Shield and the Irish Cup, both by Larne and the Scottish Challenge Cup by Kelty Hearts.

The tension built as both sets of fans filtered through the turnstiles. The Linfield faithful occupying three sides of the international ground with Coleraine fans housed in both decks of the North Stand.

The attendance, however, just fell short of last year’s figure when over 11,120 poured into the stadium to watch a thrilling contest between the Bannsiders and Cliftonville.

Once again, the big crowd reflected the power of Sunday football.

Healy was first to emerge from the dressing room area, greeted by warm applause from the Blues fans and boos from the other half of the ground.

With the hungry photographers perfectly positioned, jets of flames shot into the south Belfast air as the teams emerged from the tunnel area, greeted by a wall of deafening noise.

And, what a colourful sight it was with the Linfield fans in Kop Stand displaying red, white and blue banners, while it was blue and white for their opposing fans.

It wouldn’t be a Cup Final with Coleraine involvement without the presence of popular Cold Feet action James Nesbitt, who took his seat in the Directors’ Box.

Unfortunately, there were flares lit on the Spion Kop before kick-off, which could cause the Blues more problems in the corridors of power at the Irish Football Association.

When the action did get underway, Eetu Vertainen showed he was up for the fight, clashing early on with Stephen O’Donnell. Although, it was handbags stuff, referee Lee Tavinder still had a quiet word with both.

With new boy Kyle Lafferty ineligible -- he was signed out side the transfer window -- Healy was forced into a reshuffle after Tuesday night’s gusty performance, drafting in Chris McKee, with Sam Roscoe replacing Ben Hall in defence.

Kearney, not surprisingly named the same side that enjoyed a home win over Ballymena United.

It was Linfield who asked the early questions with Joel Cooper trying his luck from distance after seven minutes, when Matthew Clarke’s corner kick was recycled to the diminutive winger.

But the Bannsiders grew into the game. O’Donnell went close with a header, following Lee Lynch’s corner kick that looped over before Conor McKendry fired in from distance, the ball ending in row Z in the Railway End stand.

The big Coleraine support thought their team had opened the scoring on 23 minutes when Dean Jarvis got up at the back post to meet a Jamie Glackin free kick, but the ball fizzed wide – much to the amusement of the home fans.

Then, in another lightning raid involving Glackin and McKendry, Shevlin sent in a fierce low drive from 20 yards that had Chris Johns at full stretch.

But the game became edgy and untidy with both teams content to dabble in giving away silly free kicks – the frenetic pace had disappeared, it had lost its edge.

It was a relief to everyone when referee Lee Tavinder decided to take them in for a half-time cuppa.

What an explosive start there was after the restart. The Blues required merely four minutes to break the deadlock – it was a marvellously worked effort as well.

The industrious Mulgrew sent Chris McKee charging into the left channel and, when he picked out Cooper, his finish was impeccable, drilling low and hard past Deane.

It’s exactly what the game needed.

Coleraine attempted to come back off the ropes with McKendry seizing on a clearance from Shields, but his blockbuster from the edge of the box flashed wide.

It got even better for the Blues when just before the hour, McKee got on the wrong side of O’Donnell, who was left with little option but to haul down the Linfield striker – Portadown official Tavinder had not hesitation in awarding a penalty kick.

Shields confidently stepped up to send Deane the wrong way from the spot.

After that, it was all about game management for David Healy’s boys. Linfield shut up shop, they knew they had Coleraine where they wanted them.

Relive the action through Keith Bailie’s liveblog.