BetMcLean Cup Final: How the Blues and the Bannsiders rated

Linfield won 2-0 thanks to goals from Joel Cooper and Chris Shields

Linfield goalscorers Joel Cooper and Chris Shields with the trophy

Chris Johns: Smart save to deny Shevlin but other than that he was well protected and dealt with any danger. 7

LINFIELD

Daniel Finlayson: Showed attacking intent and up for physical battles, has been in great form this season and this was another impressive display. 7

Sam Roscoe-Byrne: Was alert to dangerous attacks and helped to keep Shevlin quiet. Composed and resolute. 7

Jimmy Callacher: Dealt with potential danger and was rock at the back. Clean sheet underlined Linfield’s defensive resilience. 7.

Matthew Clarke: Solid and steady, halted attacks and another man in blue who showed all his class and experience. 7

Chris Shields: Combative midfielder who tucked home the penalty. He showed his defensive qualities in a midfield battle won by him and Mulgrew. 8

Jamie Mulgrew: Linfield captain drove his team forward, helped the defence and it was his sublime pass that started move for the opener. 8

Kirk Millar: Little service to work with and no killer pass but put in a great shift and did some great defensive work 7.

Joel Cooper: Drive from distance whistled past upright but then found the net with a quality finish. Magical touch from the winger. 8

Chris McKee: In for the ineligible Kyle Lafferty, the 20-year-old produced the nice touch and set up for Cooper’s goal and then earned penalty from O’Donnell’s challenge. Lasted 77 minutes. 8.

Eetu Vertainen:Dragged a low shot wide and was closed down quickly. Taken off in second half after picking up a hamstring injury. 6

Subs: K McClean (for Vertainen 67, 6); Devine (For McKee 77, 6); Subs not used: Walsh, Hall, Pepper, A Clarke, Palmer.

COLERAINE

Gareth Deane: Good handling and did the basics well but was beaten by a clever finish from Cooper. 6

Conor McDermott: Tricked early on by Cooper but he did manage to launch several attacks down right flank. 7

Kieran Farren: Frustrating afternoon and although he stood up to the challenge, was taken off as Coleraine had to go for it. 6

Stephen O’Donnell: Clumsy challenge on McKee led to penalty. First half header flew over the top. Was unable to stop blue tide. 5

Dean Jarvis: Couldn’t squeeze in a header from close range, no major mistakes but unable to have a major influence on the final 6

Lyndon Kane: Broke up attacks and helped out defence. Solid performance but Coleraine were second best in that central area. 6

Josh Carson: Tracked runners though unable to influence attacks. Got frustrated as the game went on. No creative spark. 5

Lee Lynch: On the right side of midfield, he endured a frustrating day and latest 70 minutes. 6

Conor McKendry:Playing just behind Shevlin, he produced some trickery and teasing deliveries. Provided much of the Bannsiders’ attacking flair 7.

Jamie Glackin: Came more into the game and a threat when in possession but was unable to show his quality in the final third. 6

Matthew Shevlin:Coleraine’s leading scorer forced Johns to make a save; some good hold up play but missed a late header. 6

Subs: O’Mahoney (for Lynch 70, 6); McCrudden (for Farren 74, 6); A Jarvis (for Mckendry 85,6). Subs not used: Gallagher, Mullan, Brown, Lowry.