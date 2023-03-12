BetMcLean Cup win can ignite Linfield’s title push, says goal hero Joel Cooper

Joel Cooper says Linfield can now finish the season with a real bang after grasping the BetMcLean Cup for an 11th time.

Cooper and Chris Shields slammed in the goals that broke Coleraine hearts in a 2-0 victory at a bouncing Windsor Park.

In front of a crowd of more than 11,000 at the international arena, the Blues triumphed in the showpiece courtesy of those two second half strikes.

The 27-year-old raced on to a Chris McKee through-ball before firing into the bottom corner for the opener and Shields made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after McKee was cut down by Stephen O’Donnell.

Cooper has had a quiet season by his standards but this performance and trophy success sees the Premiership champions go into their final seven League clashes with a spring in their step.

Leaders Larne have a healthy seven point lead over the Blues but the former Glenavon favourite says the club will fight to the death.

“My form has been up and down — some weeks I’ve played well and some weeks I’ve been poor,” admitted Cooper. “But you always want to perform on the big stage, you want to give your best. I still think I can give more, there is more in me. Our season has been fractured at times, there is no question about that.

“We’ve lost a lot of games; the European involvement didn’t help. I don’t like to use it as an excuse. Personally, I have been decent in certain games and poor in others. It’s something I need to work on.

“Hopefully, going forward, I can have the level of consistency I had before.

“The secret is using this as a platform.

“You never get tired of winning trophies, we want to keep pushing.

“We know the position we are in in the League table, all we can do is look after ourselves. That’s the only thing we can control. If we win seven games and don’t win the League, we can’t be too disappointed with how we finished the season.”

The victory was Linfield’s first in the competition since 2019, while it was a second straight Final loss for the Bannsiders after their victory in the 2021 decider.

“The first goal is always vital in Cup Finals,” said former Oxford United man Cooper.

“Coleraine actually came into it a bit after we scored, we had to withstand a bit of pressure.

“But it put us in a good position for the rest of the second half. Once we got the second goal, it kind of sealed the win.”

The only concern for Linfield could be a potential spell on the sidelines for striker Eetu Vertainen, who appeared to pick up a hamstring injury.

Coleraine offered little in attack and frontman Matthew Shevlin aimed a late header over the bar as they failed to lay a glove on the Blues.

Linfield boss David Healy believes his players played the game, not the occasion.

The former Northern Ireland striker said: “We were good winners. Sometimes emotions run high in Cup Finals, but they didn’t run high today. We probably edged a quiet opening 45 minutes, so I asked for a bit more during the half-time break.

“We needed more from our front two/three, in Cooper and Vertainen. They needed to be a bit more pro-active. We had some decent play and we were in the final third quite a lot without really testing their goalkeeper.

“So it was good we got the goal so early on. Credit to both Jamie (Mulgrew) and Chris (McKee). I thought his (McKee’s) first touch, his awareness and his weight of pass to Cooper was top drawer.

“It was something we talked about; it was a cool finish. Gareth (Deane) came out to make himself as big as he could and Joel showed good composure to slot it in.

“For the next seven to 10 minutes, we looked as if we were not sure what was happening. We’d scored a goal in the Cup Final, I wouldn’t say we took our eye off it, but we let Coleraine build into the game.

“When the second goal arrived, it was a relief. With the experience Chris has, he’s been a serial winner at Dundalk, you always fancy him to score.

“When we train, we try to take some of the older players out of some of the sessions, but he wants to train every minute of every session. He’s a credit to himself, he has that hunger and desire.

“There is always a lot of questions asked about the legs in the middle of the pitch, with Mulgrew and Shields but the two of them were outstanding out there.”