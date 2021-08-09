Big-money moves will strengthen the Irish League as a whole, believes David Healy

David Healy can see standards rising in the Irish League after recent transfer activity

Linfield manager David Healy has admitted he has been keeping a watching brief on the recent big Irish League transfers and is convinced the product will be better for it.

Earlier in the summer, the Blues brought in experienced midfielder Chris Shields in a crackerjack of a move from Dundalk. Healy also recruited Billy Chadwick and Ahmed Salam on loan from Hull City.

Since then, there have been several more eye-catching deals, primarily Shay McCartan leaving Ballymena United for Glentoran in a record busting £100,000 package and Ben Doherty joining Larne from Coleraine with Conor McKendry going the other way.

“I keep an eye on it all, I’d be mad not to, but my main focus is on what we are trying to do here,” said Healy, whose side won the league and cup double last season.

“It’s great clubs have been able to sign players and players have the hunger to go to new clubs for bigger and better things, as they see it. I wish them all well.

“Everyone is trying to improve the league, and I’m sure we’ll have a better product with the money and new players coming into clubs.

“We’re all trying to bring players in. We brought Chris Shields in and brought Billy and Ahmed in from a good level at Hull.

“People were maybe worried last year some of the smaller clubs would be out of pocket or out of business, but everyone seems to be doing okay.”

Linfield will this week attempt to keep their dream of staying in the Europa Conference League alive when they travel to Luxembourg to face Fola Esch in the return leg of their third qualifying round tie.

The Blues trail 2-1 from the opener at Windsor Park, but Healy feels they still have a realistic chance of making it through on Thursday night when Larne’s exciting first adventure in European football is expected to finish with the second leg of their tie.

The Inver Park outfit meet Pacos de Ferreira, who are set to play Tottenham Hotspur in the play-off round, after winning 4-0 on home turf in Portugal last week.

Larne are keeping tabs on Crusaders’ transfer-listed utility man Jordan Forsythe.

The former Bangor star failed to agree terms on a new contract at Seaview and, with just a year left on his current deal, has been linked with moves to both the Invermen and Glentoran.