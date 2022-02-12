Big Two reaction: Mick McDermott warns that Glentoran have not dealt ‘fatal’ blow as Linfield still believe in title hopes

Glentoran 1-0 Linfield

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott has warned his side that Linfield won’t disappear from the title race while opposition boss David Healy vows that the Blues still believe they can be champions.

Conor McMenamin’s close range finish on 60 minutes catapulted the east Belfast side back to the league summit last night and keeps them on course for a first Gibson Cup success since 2009.

The Glens are now three points ahead of the Blues after the massive 1-0 Big Two derby win in front of a bumper crowd close to 6,000.

But with 11 games of the league season still to play, McDermott doesn’t want anybody to get carried away just yet.

"Give credit to (Linfield), they’re a good team and they’re at the top of the league with us for a reason,” he said. “They will be there. Success in never final and failure is never fatal when it’s so close at the top of the league.

"There’s a long, long road ahead.

"We won’t get too high when we win or too low when we lose but it’s an important win which creates some distance between us and the pack around us.

“We have been confident since the start of the season. It’s a big win against our big rivals and an important step but it’s just three points.”

And that was a message shared in the away dressing room, where Healy’s squad were already making plans to hit back.

"As disappointed as the players are, they’re still upbeat and positive, they still believe that we can be champions,” Healy said. “There are a lot of games left to play. We still have to play Glentoran at Windsor. We have to look after ourselves and do the business on our side, then see what happens.

"I didn’t think tonight’s game would have any effect win, lose or draw. I thought we were good value for a result, which somehow we found a way not to get.”

They would have snatched a point were it not for a top save from Glentoran stopper Aaron McCarey in injury time to keep out Sam Roscoe’s header.

"I keep hearing about good saves by the goalkeeper and good blocks and I’m thinking, no,” said Healy.

"The players are saying it in there, we need to be more clinical and ruthless, whether it’s centre-forwards, wide players, centre-halves, we need to be more clinical when the opportunities come.

"Tonight, with the two or three opportunities that came our way, we weren’t ruthless enough.”

Healy also bemoaned the “soft” goal that would prove to be the winner but for McDermott, the defensive error only underlined the threat of the league’s top scorer Jay Donnelly, whose run and shot teed up an unmissable rebound for McMenamin.

"His movement keeps defenders on edge,” said the Oval chief, who felt his side deserved the victory. “(Jamie) Callacher and the other big lad (Roscoe) had to be on their toes every minute because he spins into channels, he goes off the shoulder, he comes short to get it, he’s a headache to deal with.

"That’s how the goal resulted. You would have put your money on the defender to see that out but Jay skips past him and drives into the box.

"For us to compete for 65 or 70 minutes on Tuesday night with ten men (in the 1-1 draw with Portadown) and then do this in our third game in six days is a big, big accomplishment for those boys.”

Goalkeeper McCarey’s late save made him one of the Glens’ heroes of the evening on a night when, by his own admission, he wasn’t called upon as often as he had thought.

"When you’re going into games of that magnitude, you probably expect to be a little bit busier but that just goes to show you the performance of the lads out the field,” he said. “They limited a very good Linfield team to, I think, only two shots on target.

"They put in a serious shift and quietened their dangermen.

"I just wanted to make myself as big as I could and hope the ball hit me,” he added of that last save. “There were two or three of them queuing up at the back post but thankfully today the luck was on my side.

"It could easily have gone in but I managed to get a hand on it and keep it out.”

Next up for the Glens is a trip to Larne on Friday evening, where they will bring with them the tag of league leaders.

"It’s a swing in our favour and at a big club like this we have to deal with the pressure and try to win league titles,” said goal-scorer McMenamin.

Third placed Cliftonville are at home to Coleraine today aiming to lift themselves back to within four points of the summit while Larne host Crusaders.