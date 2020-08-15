'Big Two rivalry is back big time': Glentoran legend Billy Caskey tips his former side to challenge champions Linfield

Glentoran legend Billy Caskey says the Irish League is coming alive again as the Big Two rivalry returns with a vengeance.

With the financial backing of new owners and confidence soaring after lifting the Irish Cup for the first time in five years, Mick McDermott's side are flexing their muscles and now gunning for Linfield's title.

But Big Two tensions escalated when Linfield announced the signings of Conor Pepper and Navid Nasseri just hours after the Glens' Cup success.

The Oval faithful were surprised by those moves, but McDermott has been busy rebuilding his squad, bringing in Burundi midfielder Gael Bigirimana and Gibraltar international goalkeeper Dayle Coleing, as well as former Northern Ireland international Luke McCullough, Jamie McDonagh and Rory Brown. And new deals have been handed to Elliott Morris, Steven Gordon, Ciaran O'Connor, Keith Cowan, Mal Smith and Cameron Stewart.

It appears the Glens are back in business, and Caskey, who won two league titles and four Irish Cups with the east Belfast side, is already looking forward to next season.

"I'm sure the Irish League is glad to see Glentoran back winning trophies," said the former midfield general.

"Linfield signed the two Glentoran players afterwards, which was a bit of a shock, but I'm sure that was done and dusted before the final.

"It was good timing by Mr (David) Healy to try to burst Glentoran fans' bubble, but the Glens have been competitive this season and I think the rivalry is back big time now.

"In the past Glentoran didn't have the money to bring in quality players but the boys are flying now.

"I was fortunate to win four Irish Cups, and while it's not the same without supporters it's still a big achievement for the players and the club. It's a more professional set-up at the club now which is good to see."

Caskey added: “I noticed the players training and working hard for the manager.

“A professional attitude makes a hell of a difference. We had Terry Moore, Jim Cleary and Barney Bowers, who could also help the young lads come on.

“We have a good competitive league now and I was impressed with Cliftonville, while Larne are a force to be reckoned with.

“Linfield have dominated the league but other sides are catching up on them, and hopefully we get a few exciting title races.”

Caskey was back strutting his stuff on the famous Oval surface last week and was joined by other Glens legends in a special reunion.

“I played 30 minutes each half and it nearly killed me!” he added. “You’re enjoying it so much but then you feel it the next day.

“Mick (McDermott) invited the legends down to meet the team and see the Irish Cup.

“We watched them training and played a match. Everyone was made very welcome and we had a good chat, it’s good to see the morale up again.

“Ballymena played very well in the final but just lacked a cutting edge.”

In another major step in the right direction for the club, they are back on the European stage and host HB Torshavn from the Faroe Islands on Thursday.

“It’s great to see the fans are more interested in the team,” added Caskey. “Hopefully the supporters will be allowed back into the grounds and it’s a shame they won’t see the European game.

“I can remember the games against Juventus in my first season when I had to play up front against giants. You enjoy these special occasions against sides with a great European pedigree.

“Glentoran have a great European history, but it’s changed a lot and very hard for Irish League sides to get the really top sides.

“It’s all about money now and hopefully they will get a few quid out of it.”