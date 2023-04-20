Billy Joe Burns banned from Irish Cup Final following failed appeal over red card

Billy Joe Burns was sent off in Crusaders' defeat to Larne — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Crusaders captain Billy Joe Burns will miss next month’s Irish Cup Final after the club was unsuccessful in its bid to overturn the red card he received against Larne.

The former Linfield defender was sweating on missing the decider against Ballymena United at Windsor Park after being dismissed in the Danske Bank Premiership game at home to the Invermen last Friday night.

Burns picked the ball up following the award of a free-kick and tossed it forward, straight into the face of Larne’s Shaun Want.

Referee Chris Morrison immediately flashed the red card in the direction of the stunned Burns, whose three-game ban rules him out of Crusaders’ two remaining League games and the Cup Final.

His club appealed the red card decision given for ‘violent conduct’ with the Irish FA’s disciplinary committee but their Obvious Error Challenge failed to get the sanction lifted.

Burns is keen to add to his five winners’ medals in the showpiece competition and he was desperate to lead out the Cup holders into another showdown with the Sky Blues. Burns, who also won the trophy with the Crues in 2019 following successes with Linfield in 2010, 2011 and 2012, will now have to sit out the Final on Sunday, May 7.

After the incident last Friday, Crues boss Stephen Baxter had pleaded for the red card to be chalked off.

“Unfortunately, it’s hit the lad on the face, what are the chances of that happening?” queried Baxter.

“Shaun Want wasn’t looking for a red card.

“Knowing the character of Billy Joe Burns, it’s not what you get from him.

“I’ve had a good conversation with Chris after it.

"He heard me on it and he understands what has happened. I’ve asked him to have a good look at it and I hope that common sense prevails.

“We don’t want someone missing a showpiece Final based on that incident, it could haunt him for the rest of his life — not playing in a Final for lobbing the ball back to the opposing team.”

