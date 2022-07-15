Billy Joe Burns’ late winner against Bruno’s Magpies sends Crusaders on a roll to Basel

Crusaders 3 Bruno’s Magpies 1 (Crusaders win 4-3 on aggregate)

Billy Joe Burns last night hit a goal of the season contender at Seaview to punch Crusaders’ ticket to round two of the Europa Conference League.

It was another glorious European night on the Shore Road with Stephen Baxter’s boys muscling out Bruno Magpies. Goals from Paul Heatley, substitute Jude Winchester and Burns sent the home fans into raptures -- reminiscent of 24 hours earlier when Linfield defeated The New Saints at Windsor Park to claim a place in round two of the Champions League.

Although Kyle Casciaro pulled a goal back for the visitors, the Crues were not to be denied. The prize is a trip to Switzerland next week to face Basle – a team that is no strangers to the group stages of the Champions League.

Baxter’s team will also benefit financially as their prize money for reaching the second round is enhanced considerably.

The Crues approached the game 2-1 in arrears from the first leg in the heat if Gibraltar last week. Baxter made three changes to his side, introducing Chris Hegarty, Ben Kennedy – both back from holidays – and giant striker Jordan Owens.

And, the big man had a glorious chance after only 30 seconds, but he completely fluffed his lines when trying to meet a Paul Heatley header. His blushes were spared as he was flagged offside.

The Crues went for the jugular right from the off. Heatley had a close-range attempt blocked by the outstretched boot of Ruben Diaz before Daniel Larmour bullet header flashed inches wide.

Kennedy then tried is luck with an audacious effort from the edge of the box, that curled just over the top.

After soaking up all the early pressure, Magpies almost silenced the big home crowd when Juan Pablo Pereira Sastre’s header brought a marvellous response from Jonny Tuffey.

Crusaders broke the deadlock on 33 minutes. Burns burst into the box on the right only to see his fierce shot saved by Matthew Silva. When the ball broke to the big defender his diving header was again repelled, but Heatley was on hand to ram home.

But their lead lasted merely four minutes. Pereria Sastre caught the Crues napping at the back and, after a lightning 20-yard dash and with only Tuffey to beat, he squared the ball to Casciaro to tap into the empty net.

Baxter replaced Owens with Lecky during the half-time cuppa and it almost paid an immediate dividend when the big striker met a Heatly cross only to direct his header wide.

The visitors were happy to take the pace out of the game, wasting time at every opportunity. Crusaders threatened again on 66 minutes when Kennedy fired in a stinging left-footed drive that Silva managed to shovel away at the near post.

And, Kennedy was right out of luck again when he looped a shot on the turn, which inched past the post.

The Crues got the goal they craved with 10 minutes remaining. Johnny McMurray – only on the pitch for two minutes along with Winchester – showed great tenacity on the right before finding the former Ballymena United man, who blasted the ball high into the net.

And, the home team struck again three minutes into nine added on. Jarlath O’Rourke’s cross found Burns at the back post and his rasping volley almost ripped out the netting to send the ground into hysterics.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Hegarty, Lowry (Winchester 78), Kennedy, Forsythe, O’Rourke, Owens (Lecky 46), Larmour, Heatley, Clarke (McMurray 78). Unused subs: Pauley, Weir, Ebbe, McKeown, Barr, Morrow.

BRUNO MAGPIES: Silva, Ayew, L Coombes (Bernardes 95), Diaz, Zuniga Gill, J Coombes (Gonzalez Casado 73), Casciaro (Morgan 85), Bent, Pedrosa Gilan (Casares Garcia 95), Pereira Sastre, Bayode. Unused subs: Zamora, De Haro, Peacock, Ronco, Parker.

Referee: Hamalainen Kaario Oskari (Finland).

Man of the match: Billy Joe Burns.

Match rating: 8/10.