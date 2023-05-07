Billy Joe Burns was always going to join me in lifting the Cup, says Philip Lowry

Philip Lowry insists he was always going to ask captain Billy Joe Burns to join him on the winning rostrum to pick up the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup.

Suspension ruled the Crusaders defender out of Sunday’s decisive showdown with Ballymena United at Windsor Park, where stand-in skipper Lowry scored in a man of the match display against Ballymena United.

“I was always going to do it with him, it was always in my head because every trophy I’ve ever won, I’ve won it with BJ,” beamed Lowry.

“All my trophies at Linfield were with him, we are the same age, we got married around the same time, we have families around the same age — we’re really great mates.

“Leading the team out was a bit emotional because I was so gutted for him over something so stupid. He’s such a good captain and unbelievable player.

“It was always in my head to do it for him.”

It was Lowry’s goal, the third of the day, that finally sucked the life out of ailing Ballymena.

“You never think that way and you try to be as professional as you can and see the job through,” he added.

“The key thing for us today was not letting Ballymena score first because they are probably set up to get their men behind the ball and hit us on the counter attack.

“That’s what they did last year and made it very difficult for us. I just felt today from one right through to Adam Lecky up top, every player performed close to their maximum and that’s what it takes in these big games.”

Lowry’s goal, a bullet header, was likened to Roy Keane’s effort for Manchester United against Juventus in the Champions League semi-final in Turin back in 1999 — the year Alex Ferguson’s completed a trophy treble.

He quipped: “I thought it was better than that, to be honest. Seriously, if you played all my goals on tape this year, probably over half of them are headers.

“I’m deceptively good in the air and it probably helps me because our bigger men get picked up by the really big men and I’m being marked by someone who probably isn’t as strong in the air.

“I attacked the ball like I do every ball and there’s a bit of luck involved that it comes off like a rocket and into the net. I’m just helping the team and I had a personal vendetta after being so bad last year — I wasn’t going to let that happen again today.

Lowry believes it was the perfect way to end a long, arduous campaign, adding: “I wouldn’t say it’s the best season of my life because I won three doubles back-to-back and had a golden period there (with Linfield).

“I spoke during the week and said success for me isn’t about scoring goals, it’s about the team doing well.

“For us to finish fifth in the League and win this Cup is good because we have had so much to put up with.

“We lost our talisman and best player in Ben Kennedy, we lost Paul (Heatley), lost Josh (Robinson) and everyone thinks it’s old Crusaders who are full of journeymen, old players and hoof the ball up and hope for the best.

“You just have to look at today and see we put those myths to bed because we have great players and fantastic professionals.

“I haven’t played any differently this season to what I have in the last four or five. It’s just the goals are the only differences — my performances have been the same.”