Billy Sinclair’s surprise at lifetime achievement award from Ulster Footballer of the Year organisers

Billy Sinclair with his wife Bunny, son Jonathon and grandson Ethan, in the background is Malcolm Brodie's son Steven. Pic by Colm O'Reilly.

IRISH League legend Billy Sinclair has thanked his wife Bunny for her love and support in his battle with dementia and throughout his football career after receiving a prestigious award.

On Saturday, former Glentoran and Linfield player and ex-Glenavon and Cliftonville manager Sinclair was at Solitude where he was presented with the Malcolm Brodie Lifetime Achievement prize for 2021 as part of the annual Ulster Footballer of the Year awards.

The decision by the Ulster Footballer of the Year organisers, led by chairman Bobby Carlisle, will be a popular one, such is the affection and esteem that the 74-year-old Scot holds within the game in Northern Ireland.

Sinclair’s enthusiasm for football is revered. He was labelled ‘King Billy’ at Sligo Rovers after guiding the team to 1977 title glory in the Republic of Ireland, played in his native Scotland with Kilmarnock and in England with Chelsea, and his love of the game saw him travel all over the globe including with Glentoran’s iconic Detroit Cougars side on their famous North American tour in 1967.

Last month, Sinclair’s son Jonathan spoke eloquently about his dad’s dementia which was diagnosed in 2020. At the weekend Billy was in fine form and talked about the family support that has helped him in recent times and over the course of a distinguished career.

“I was shocked and honoured to receive the Lifetime Achievement award. I thought I was going to Solitude to watch kids play football so to be presented with such a prestigious honour was a big surprise and I thank all involved with the Ulster Footballer of the Year awards,” said Sinclair.

“I also want to thank my wife who has been with me every step of the way with her love and support. I have done a lot of travelling in my time in football and Bunny has backed me all the time and I’m forever grateful for that.”

Asked about coping with dementia, Billy stated: “My wife has been a huge support with that too and so has my son.

"It is difficult for us but today is a good day.

"There are a lot of football people who have been affected by this and I hope they all get the support they deserve.”

Renowned for wearing shorts even in the worst weather conditions when coaching players of all generations, Sinclair modestly added: “I don’t see myself as a legend or anything like that.

"As a player I was a guy who would win the ball and give to the players who could really play and as manager I just did my best and tried to encourage players so they would enjoy the game.

“Football is the greatest game in the world and I feel lucky to have been involved with it all my life. Football has been my god.

“I’ve played and managed and had great times and met great people.

" I’m one of those people who, if I see kids playing a game, I’ll stop and watch it. And if I see how I could help a player I will say something to the coach or a parent. I’ve always enjoyed seeing youngsters improve.”