Blues fume as President Biden delays Big Two duel

PSNI insist resources stretched, but Reds and Crues games in Belfast to go ahead amid visit

PRESIDENT Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland will have a significant impact on Irish League football with the Big Two derby between Linfield and Glentoran at Windsor Park on Tuesday, April 11 moving back 24 hours because there won’t be enough PSNI resources available that night to police the game.

In a statement referring to the switching of the fixture, Linfield have expressed their “extreme disappointment” and “bemusement” at the decision.

Biden is due to start his five-day visit to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in Belfast on April 11, which is the same evening that five Danske Bank Premiership fixtures are due to take place — three of which are in the city.

The only match being moved away from that night, however, is the Blues v Glens encounter while Cliftonville against Larne at Solitude and Crusaders versus Coleraine at Seaview remain on at 7.45pm.

A high security presence is required to oversee Biden’s time in Belfast, meaning the normal policing numbers for a game like Linfield against Glentoran won’t be available.

The Belfast Telegraph understands that the PSNI believe they have the resources to adequately cover Cliftonville v Larne and Crusaders v Coleraine but not the Big Two derby.

NIFL have now stated that “the NIFL Competitions Committee have confirmed that Linfield v Glentoran in the Danske Bank Premiership (originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 11) will now be played on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 (7.45pm).”