Bobby Burns: Glentoran are poised to end campaign on a high after season of strife

Bobby Burns says Glentoran have learned the lessons of last year's Play-Off Final defeat to Larne

Midfielder Bobby Burns believes Glentoran have peaked just at the right time, with a big-money European place up for grabs.

Rodney McAree’s boys may not have had much to shout about after a long gruelling season, but it could still end in a blaze of glory.

The east Belfast team face Cliftonville on Saturday (4.30pm) in a winner-takes-all Europa Conference League Play-off Final at the BetMcLean Oval — an opportunity for both clubs to salvage a disappointing campaign.

In fact, the Belfast rivals have followed a similar pattern. They both had a change of manager... and they both failed to live up to early season expectation.

However, it’s redemption time. The Glens coasted home in their midweek Semi-Final outing against Glenavon, winning 5-0, while Cliftonville — under the temporary managerial care of former defender Declan O’Hara — just about squeezed past the challenge of Coleraine (2-1).

Burns, formerly with Glenavon and Hearts, reckons it’s a great chance to repay the Glentoran faithful, who stuck with the team through thick and thin this season.

“We are hitting form at the right time,” he said.

“There is a great buzz about the place and the fans are full of expectation.

“They have been fantastic all season and it would be great to give them something to cheer in the final game.

“We know there is now a lot at stake, the financial benefits that comes with European qualification are now massive... we’ve a great dressing room, everyone is pulling together. We all want to do well for the club and the fans.

“Yes, it’s a massive game for both clubs... what a way to finish the season. Cliftonville are another side we’ve struggled against this year, there is no question about that.

“We played well against them in the split game last month (winning 3-0), but that counts for nothing now. It will have no bearing on this one. They’ve going through a bit of change with (manager) Paddy (McLaughlin) leaving, so everyone of their players will have a point to prove.

“They are obviously missing Rory Hale for the Final due to suspension, but they had a great result against Coleraine in the Semi-Final in midweek, his absence didn’t weaken them in any shape or form.

“They are a good side. They are a team that likes to play football, so I think it will be more of an expansive game. It’s great that we’ll have home support for this one —S it helps a lot, although the pitch was very dry in midweek.

“There was that much work put in over the winter in terms of drainage, when it gets to the summer and we have a bit of good weather, it becomes very dry.”

Rodney McAree took over as Glentoran manager in January

Burns insists last season’s Play-Off defeat by Larne — when they squandered a two-goal lead — is still a burning issue at the club.

“When you reflect back to last season’s Final, we saw how things can change very quickly, there was a lot of hurt after that result,” he added.

“Certain aspects of that game killed us... Paddy McClean’s sending off was a massive blow, but we must learn by our mistakes.

“It’s not about going out to put the wrongs right, it’s about going out to win a game of football because there is a big win bonus attached to the game.”

Burns believes if the Glens can reproduce the form that demolished Glenavon in midweek, they’ll not be far away.

He went on. “It was a goodnight at the office, Glenavon are a difficult team to play against as we’ve seen this season.

“We hadn’t beaten them up until Tuesday, so we knew it would be difficult.

“Getting off to a good start was vital for us because they can become had to break down – the early goal settled us.

“But it was good to push on, score a few goals and keep a clean sheet.

“If we are being ultra critical, we could have scored a few more and been a bit more polished in our general performance. Although we always seemed in control of the game, it never feels like that against Glenavon. There were tackles flying in and I received a busted nose early on.”

With goal threats Conor McMenamin, Jay Donnelly and Ruaidhri Donnelly all back on song, Burns believes that could be the key against the Reds.

“You must capitalise on your chances and that means putting that ball in the net,” he added. “Throughout the bad run in December, we were not scoring regularly. We probably played well, but were not winning games because we were not finding the net.

“We were glad to be among the goals again... It was also great for Conor, Jay and Ruaidhri to get on the score sheet in midweek. It will give them massive of confidence going into the Cliftonville game.”