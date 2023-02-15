Bobby Burns: Glentoran must back up Linfield rout with victory over Ballymena United

Midfielder Bobby Burns insists no one at Glentoran will be getting carried away after their Big Two demolition of cross-town rivals Linfield at the BetMcLean Oval on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old hit a delicious double either side of a goal from defender Aidan Wilson as Rodney McAree’s boys muscled their way back into Danske Bank Premiership title contention.

Glentoran may still trail table-topping Larne by 11 points, but they crucially have played two games less. It certainly was a statement of intent by the east Belfast side, who haven’t had their hands on the Gibson Cup since 2009.

Burns states his team must back up their excellent win against David Healy’s team by taking another three points at Ballymena United on Friday night.

“I think it was a statement from our point, but the biggest statement will be if we have the character to win at Ballymena,” said goal hero Burns.

“You often see teams get a good result against Linfield, they get so excited about it, they take their eye off the ball. We’ll stay grounded... we are sixth in the table, we’ve a long way to go.

“We’ve got to go to Ballymena United and win. David Jeffrey wouldn’t be the biggest supporter of Glentoran, so he’ll have his team fired up as he always does.

“We lost up there in January, so we know what they are about, it’s huge game for us.”

Burns played down the significance of their victory, admitting the Glens are still a long way off top spot.

“It was a good three points and, yes, it was a great result,” he added. “But when you look at the League table, we’re still in sixth place.

“We are not at this football club to come sixth, we have a long way to go. We only need to look back at the run of results we had at the end of December and the start of January, which has put us in the position we are in... we kind of let Mick (McDermott) down.

“Since Rod has come in, we have pushed ourselves to play more, that was the biggest thing for me, to show more bravery to play and to make mistakes.

“You have to have the strength of character to keep going. I’m trying to play forward more and I know I’m making mistakes, but at the same time, I’m doing the right things at the right time.

“You must enjoy these little runs and results when they happen because I know you are never too far away from a disaster.

“Considering the way we started and the run we are on at the minutes, if we had avoided the blip in the middle, we would have been in a great place, the way every team is taking points of each other. It’s all ifs, buts and maybes.

“We are doing okay. We were a little bit disappointed we couldn’t hold on to the win at Coleraine at the weekend. It was a good game and a good advertisement for Irish League football. Unfortunately, we conceded late on.

“I’m not just saying it, but we concentrate on one game at a time. Every team in the top six will think they are in the mix and rightly so. We’ve a long, long way to go. We’ve got to take three points at Ballymena and then we have Cliftonville.

“If we can get ourselves in the title mix going into the split games, then we’ll see where we are. If we can continue to train well and play football the right way, we’ll win games.

“The Coleraine result was disappointing, which proves there will be bumps along the road, we must stay calm and take one game at a time.”