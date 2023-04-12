Bobby Burns’ late equaliser sees Linfield held by Glentoran, leaving Larne on verge of title joy

The cheers from east Antrim were almost audible at Windsor Park last night – Larne are on the verge of a little piece of history by winning the Danske Bank Premiership title for the first time without even kicking a ball.

David Healy’s Linfield almost certainly surrendered their crown – for the first time in five years – with this uninspiring draw with rivals Glentoran.

It looked so good for so long for the Blues. They led from a first half Sam Roscoe goal until injury time when Bobby Burns plundered an equaliser, which was probably deserved.

Tiernan Lynch’s Larne – the champions-elect – now require merely one point from their remaining three League games – they could get the job done against Crusaders at Seaview on Friday night.

The champagne is on ice. Make no mistake about it, Larne will be worthy champions. The League table doesn’t lie, they’ve been the most consistent team this season and have conceded merely 18 goals – that is title winning form.

The only consolation for Healy and his team is the fact they are now in pole position to claim runner-up spot in the League table, which guarantees European football next season.

David Healy made only the one change from the side that were held to a scoreless draw by Crusaders on Friday night, with Stephen Fallon – back after long term injury – coming in for Ethan Devine.

McAree reshaped his starting eleven following the disappointing defeat at Larne. Hrvoje Plum, Harry Murphy, Niall McGinn and Junior were drafted in to replace Marcus Kane, Shay McCartan, Jay Donnelly and Danny Purkis.

It must be said, there was more of a low-key atmosphere to the game, obviously the result at Solitude, when Larne defeated Cliftonville, 24 hours earlier had an impact on both the game and the crowd.

But it was the Blues who made their intentions known right from the off.

After only 56 seconds Joel Cooper sent Kirk Millar hurtling down the right and, when he sent in an inviting low cross, it was met by Chris McKee, whose cheeky back-flick flew into the gloves of Aaron McCarey.

The Glens retaliated with Jimmy Callacher flattening Junior 25 yards out, but Plum could only balloon the free kick wildly over the top.

Glentoran threatened again on 15 minutes when Mulgrew had his pocket picked in midfield and, when Terry Devlin threaded a pass to McGinn, his 30-yard drive flew high and wide.

Tackles were flying in, and referee Tony Clarke had little option but to produce a yellow card to Plum, who clattered recklessly into Fallon.

Seconds later, Chris Shields was perhaps fortunate to escape a booking when he sent Junior flying over the touchline... the game was brewing nicely.

Cooper’s horrible pass then put Mulgrew under pressure and, after colliding with Murphy, referee Clarke had to book out again.

Glentoran almost self-destructed just after the half hour when Millar intercepted a Devlin pass, but the usually accurate winger couldn’t find McKee who was darting through the middle.

But the Blues upped the tempo as the interval approached. Fallon cut in from the left channel to force McCarey into a save before Matthew Clarke’s cross from the left found Millar, whose goal bound shot was brilliantly blocked by James Singleton.

From the resulting corner on 40 minutes, Clarke produced a trademark delivery which picked out Roscoe at the near post and, he got up above Rhys Marshall to glance home – much to the delight of the home fans in the Kop Stand.

The Blues kept the momentum going after the restart with Callacher getting in at the back post to meet a Millar free kick, but his header was easily saved by McCarey.

McMenamin then burst to life on he left, tricking his way past Shields, but the big former Dundalk man managed to get a telling touch to the cross, deflecting into the hands of the diving Chris Johns.

Cooper was causing problems on the left and, after a moment of great trickery, nutmegging Luke McCullough, the big defender had no option to haul him down.

The home fans had loud appeals for a penalty kick when Callacher’s header from Millar’s free kick appeared to strike Plum’s hand, but Mr Clarke wasn’t interested.

Realising the game was slipping away from them, the visitors upped the ante with McGinn forcing Johns into smart save before McMenamin met a cross from Bobby Burns only for his header to loop over the top.

But it was the Glens who almost manufactured an equaliser 15 minutes when McMenamin’s raking 30-yard pass sent Devlin into the box, but his low shot was easily saved by Johns.

Glentoran laid siege on the Blues goal over the last 10 minutes hoping to salvage a point and they grabbed an equaliser on 91 minutes. Devlin’s punt into the box was met by substitute Ruaidhri Donnelly and Burns poked home.

LINFIELD: Johns, Byrne, Shields, Callacher, Millar, Cooper (Quinn 89), M Clarke, McKee (Lafferty 75), Finlayson, Fallon (McClean 75), Mulgrew.

Unused subs: Walsh, Devine, Vertainen, Palmer.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, McCullough, Burns, Marshall, Singleton, Devlin, Murphy (R Donnelly 85), McMenamin, Plum (McCartan 75), McGinn (Wightman 85), Junior (Purkis 71).

Unused subs: Webber, Crowe, Walsh.

Referee: Tony Clarke

Man of the match: Sam Roscoe

Match rating: 6/10