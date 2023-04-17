Bobby Burns rallies Glentoran to maintain their charge into Europe

Two-goal Bobby calls on Oval men to maintain high standards

Bobby Burns beams with delight after scoring the first of his double against Cliftonville — © Pacemaker/Alan Weir

Bobby Burns insists Glentoran must book their ticket to European football by hook or by crook.

Following Larne’s historic Danske Bank Premiership title success, the battle for a second-place finish — which guarantees a Conference League spot — is a two-horse race involving Linfield and the Glens.

Rodney McAree’s boys moved into third spot, five points behind the Blues, with a ruthless demolition of ailing Cliftonville at the BetMcLean Oval on Saturday.

A double blast from Burns and Junior Uzokwe’s first goal for the east Belfast side condemned Paddy McLaughlin’s side to yet another defeat — they’ve now dropped 19 points in their last 10 games.

With only two matches of the regular campaign remaining, the odds are stacked against the Glens, but Burns insists European football is a must, even if his team must negotiate the play-offs.

“We’ll try and win our last two games to see what happens,” he said.

“European football is vital to sustain full-time clubs. We must focus on ourselves, we don’t worry about what happens elsewhere.

“It’s something over the past few years we haven’t done. When we’ve got into certain positions, we perhaps were watching what others were doing.

“If we do go into the play-offs, we’ll be ready for them. The sides we are going to play are all top teams, so we must maintain the level of performance we showed against Cliftonville.

“You can’t just turn up for the play-offs and switch it on, so we’ve got to drive standards every day on and off the pitch.”

Burns’ first-half double took his goal tally for the season to 10.

“I had zero last season, so it’s a good improvement,” he mused. “I’ve just been trying to make runs into the box. You look what Leroy Millar (Larne) and Philip Lowry (Crusaders) have done by making late runs into the box, that third man run is rarely tracked.

“All 10 goals have come from my left foot, so I always back myself when I get the chance. Hopefully I can add to that before the end of the season.

“I think if we had been a little bit more clinical, it could have been four or five and that’s testament to the boys because Cliftonville are a good side. Our performances have been poor against them this season, that’s our first win over them.”

Reds assistant manager Declan O’Hara didn’t hold back in his post-match assessment.

“We need to take a look at ourselves collectively — the coaching staff, the players, everyone,” he moaned. “It was a tough one to take.

“Four or five weeks ago, we were still challenging for the League title, now we are sitting fourth and well out of it and now having to rely on the play-offs.

“Once we conceded the first goal, we collapsed, you could see the heads go down. We knew right away it would happen.

“We’ve been on at the boys all season about it, but it just keeps happening.

“We’ve conceded something like 48 goals in the League this season, that’s totally unacceptable. That can’t happen, not at this level of football.

“It’s not good enough, there were a few home truths and a few harsh words said in the changing room afterwards. It was an embarrassment — it was a poor, poor watch. I feel sorry for the fans who came across town to support us.

“I think that’s the first time in over three years we’ve lost two League games in a row. We must get a reaction in next week’s derby against Crusaders.”

GLENTORAN: McCarey, McCullough, Burns, Marshall (Crowe 77), Singleton, Devlin, Murphy, McMenamin (Walsh 85), Wightman (Smith 85), McGinn (R Donnelly 69), Junior (Purkis 77). Unused subs:Webber, J Donnelly.

CLIFTONVILLE: G Doherty, Addis (Coates 46), Gallagher, C Curran (Moore 46), Rory Hale, R Curran (Gormley 46), McDonagh, R Doherty, Casey, Turner, Ronan Hale (Berry 83). Unused subs:Gartside, Ives, Robinson.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown).

Man of the match: Bobby Burns.

Match rating: 7/10.