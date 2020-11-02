Bobby Burns vows to return 'better than ever' after confirming double leg fracture

Bobby Burns has vowed to "come back better than ever" after confirming he suffered a double leg fracture during Glentoran's defeat to Coleraine on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, currently on loan from English League Two side Barrow, was stretchered off the pitch midway through the second half at the Showgrounds, with Coleraine striker James McLaughlin shown a straight red card for the challenge.

"Absolutely devastated to get a double leg break in the tibia and fibula," said Burns on Sunday evening. "Long road to recovery but looking forward to getting stuck into the rehab and coming back better than ever next season."

After the game, Coleraine manager Oran Kearney stressed that there was no intent on his player's behalf.

"I've spoken to James and he's distraught," said the Bannsiders boss. "He's a hard player and he gives as good as he gets but one thing he has never done in my time at Coleraine is try to hurt anybody. I would stand over him from that point of view.

"It's just highly unfortunate how it has ended up more than anything else, and we're devastated for Bobby.

"He's one of the bright young jewels of the game, I was so proud to see him go across the water. Fingers crossed he makes a strong recovery."

And that was a view that Northern Ireland Under 21 international Burns agreed with, while also thanking the 'Irish League family' for its support over the weekend.

"No hard feelings at all to James," he said. "He’s a great lad and I have no doubt it was an honest tackle to play the ball.

"Just want to say a huge thanks to everyone for all the messages of support I’ve been overwhelmed by your kindness and will do my best to get back to everyone individually soon.

"Special thanks to Dr Peter Reid, everyone at the Causeway and Royal Victoria hospital and Glentoran and Coleraine FC for the great level of care and support."

In the game itself, two first-half goals from Stephen O'Donnell and Ben Doherty were enough to give the Bannsiders all three points despite Jay Donnelly pulling a goal back on 89 minutes.

The result means it's Glentoran's worst start to a league season since 2003, with just a solitary point from their opening three games.

"You could see the reaction of the players (to Burns' injury) and it's understandable their heads go," said Glentoran manager Mick McDermott. "It happened to me once when a player broke a leg in the warm-up beside me and it's hard to get it out of your head.

"After the red card, we didn't give up. We pushed and pushed and I think Jamie McDonagh made a big difference with his deliveries into the box, something we'd been missing in the first half.

"That's the positive to take out of the game. The first five minutes and the last five minutes of the first half are massive and we conceded in both."