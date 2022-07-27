Bodø/Glimt v Linfield: All you need to know ahead of the Champions League rematch in Norway

There’s a huge night in store for Linfield as they head to Norway for a potentially lucrative £3million match against Bodø/Glimt in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game.

When is it?

The game is tonight, Wednesday July 27, and kicks off at 5pm Belfast time (6pm Norway time).

Where is it?

The game will be played at Bodø/Glimt’s home stadium, Aspmyra Stadion, which holds 8,300 people.

How can I watch?

There is a live stream of the game which can be purchased from Linfield here for £6.99. Coverage starts at 4:30pm.

What’s on the line?

A place in the third qualifying round of the Champions League. Whichever team wins on aggregate tonight will take on the winners of the tie between Žalgiris or Malmö, which the former leads 1-0 after the first leg.

How does it stand in Linfield’s tie?

Despite playing without the ball for long stretches, the Blues are also 1-0 up after the first leg at Windsor Park last week, with Kirk Millar’s late chip giving the Danske Bank Premiership champions a slender advantage heading to Bodø tonight.

What does it mean if they win?

It would not only be massive for Linfield, it would be historic as it would guarantee them a place in the group stages of a European competition – the first Northern Irish team to achieve that feat.

Even though the win wouldn’t ensure they would be in the group stages of the Champions League, David Healy’s side would at least be guaranteed a place in the group stages of the Europa Conference League, which brings with it £3m in funding.

Linfield would play Žalgiris or Malmö in the next Champions League qualifying round and a win there would take them into a Play-Off for a lucrative Champions League group spot.

Even if they lost to Žalgiris or Malmö, they would drop into the Europa League Play-Offs. Win that and they would go into the group stages of the secondary competition but, even if they were they to lose that, they would go into the Europa Conference League group stages instead.

What if they lose tonight?

Then it would be an early drop into the Europa League third qualifying round for Linfield instead, where they would be paired with the losers of the tie between Qarabağ or FC Zürich, with the former leading 3-2 ahead of tonight’s second leg.

Win that tie and Linfield would be guaranteed a place in at least the Europa Conference League group stages, with a Play-Off for a place in the Europa League group stages up first. Lose, and they would need to win a Play-Off to ensure themselves a spot in the round-robin instead.

What are Linfield’s chances of winning?

Well, they won the first leg, so if they can do it once then they can do it again! Of course, they don’t have to win tonight as a draw would win them the tie on aggregate.

However, it’s fair to say that Bodø/Glimt will be a tougher prospect on home turf tonight as they did not have their scoring boots on at Windsor Park last week and they are still the team that beat Roma and Celtic in Europe last season.

Will David Healy send his side out defensively to try and protect that lead, or will they hope to try and grab an early goal to really put the cat among the pigeons?

Would a Linfield win help the Irish League?

Massively.

Every country has a ranking based on UEFA’s co-efficient system, which ranks nations based on how their clubs perform in European competition. This is then used as a way of determining how many teams qualify for Europe the following season and where they enter in qualifying.

Currently, Northern Ireland are 41st, which gets them four places and every team enters at the first round of their respective competition. And don’t forget, that has only recently improved after a couple of rough years where they had only three places.

So a Linfield win, and a guaranteed European group stage place, would improve Northern Ireland’s co-efficient drastically. While it is tough to work out exactly where it would take the nation, it is likely they could jump up just outside the top-30.

That won’t change how many teams they have in each competition – they would need to break into the top-20 for that – but it would make people sit up and take notice of the Irish League as one that is making waves on the continent.

So for one night, allegiances aside – a Linfield win would be good for all Irish League clubs!