'Born winner': Tiernan Lynch welcomes new recruit as Larne beat competition to sign Josh Robinson

The club confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Linfield defender Josh Robinson will move to Inver Park on the conclusion of his contract at Windsor Park.

It had been understood that Glentoran were interested in the 27-year-old while his former club Crusaders had also been linked with a move after contract talks with the Blues broke down during the season.

Robinson caused a stir when he joined Linfield back in 2017 as both the Blues and the Crues simultaneously announced his signing, with Linfield registering his deal first.

He enjoyed plenty of game-time as David Healy's side won the title in the 18/19 campaign although made only eight league starts last term and will move on this summer.

“We’re delighted that Josh chose Larne because there were a lot of clubs interested in him," Lynch told the Larne FC website.

“He was delighted to come here after hearing what our plans are and where we want to go.

“I think it speaks volumes now when you talk to players and tell them what our plans are that they want to come here.

“Josh is a lad who seems to be a born winner. He’s won titles at Linfield and Crusaders and he now has decided to come to Larne.”

Robinson won back-to-back league titles with Crusaders in 2015 and 2016 before moving to York City, making only five National League appearances for the club and returned home a year later.

Now he's hoping he can win a fourth Irish League title with a third different club.

“It was a long wait with the pandemic and everything else, so I’m delighted to be here and put pen to paper,” he told the club website.

“I’m close friends with Andrew Mitchell and he told me bits and pieces about what the club were doing, and I didn’t actually believe it.

“I then met with Tiernan and Seamus Lynch and it hit me that what he was saying was true. What the club are doing and what they are trying to do going forward is exciting.

“If the pandemic hadn’t happened I think Larne could and would have finished higher than sixth last season, so there is a good opportunity to try to build on that.

“I’m very excited to get playing again and hopefully the Larne fans take to me and I can play my part in helping move the club forward.”