Boss Matthew Tipton says Ards are a threat to any team in the Championship

Matthew Tipton has been pleased with the recent performances from Ards — © PMAKER

Matthew Tipton believes his Ards team can give third-placed Annagh United a tough game at Clandeboye Park, despite a disappointing run of results.

The Red and Blues have won just one game since Christmas, however there were signs of recovery in last week’s double header with Dergview.

Last Saturday, Ards won 3-2 at Darragh Park before losing 2-1 on Tuesday night at the same venue. In the midweek clash, Tipton’s team conceded two goals in the last 10 minutes.

He said: “I was delighted with the boys’ performance across the two games. The win on Saturday was a long time coming and fully deserved, and I can take a lot of positives from Tuesday’s performance.

“I don’t fear anyone in this League despite the results, because when we get the ball down, we carry a threat for anybody.”

Annagh will be keen to get back to winning ways, after defeats to Warrenpoint Town and Institute damaged their Lough 41 Championship title bid. Ciaran McGurgan’s men trail leaders Loughgall by nine points.

With Loughgall not in action until Tuesday night’s clash with Ballyclare Comrades, second placed Warrenpoint Town have the opportunity to reduce the Villagers lead to just four points. Barry Gray’s men face fourth placed Dundela at Wilgar Park.

At the other end of the table, there are two relegation six pointers. Ninth-placed Institute host the club just below them, Dergview, with just one point separating the two sides.

The bottom two clash at Breda Park, with Knockbreda three points behind Newington. A Breda win would see the two Belfast clubs draw level on points.

In the PIL, leaders Bangor travel to Crystal Park to play Banbridge Town. Lee Feeney’s side lead the division by six points.

While the Seasiders are odds-on to win the title, the battle for the promotion play-off spot is very much alive. At The Dub, second-placed Queen’s University host third-placed Ballymacash Rangers. The Students lead Ballymacash by one point, but Cash have a game in hand.