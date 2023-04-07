Boss Niall Currie demands Portadown cut out ‘kamikaze stuff’ in Premiership survival push

Danske Bank Premiership

Portadown manager Niall Currie has warned his boys to cut out the ‘kamikaze stuff’ if they are to have any chance of beating the drop.

The ailing Ports are seven points adrift at the foot of the Danske Bank Premiership table and, with only five games remaining, their survival possibilities are looking remote.

They are coming off one of their worst performances of the season, where they were hammered 5-1 by Glentoran last time out – an account that left Currie fuming.

Now in the last chance saloon, Portadown will look to get that display out of their system when they entertain fellow strugglers Ballymena United – they haven’t won a league match in their last 12 outings – at Shamrock Park tonight.

“We can only do what we can do and that’s improve our level of performance,” said Currie. “It had been at a really good level prior to the Glentoran game, we had been good for five, six or seven games.

“But we must move on from the Oval defeat very quickly to get back to where we were at. If we can do that, there is no doubt in my mind we are a match for any of the teams in the bottom half of the table.

“We’ve got to make sure we bounce back... we did that a few weeks ago following an awful display against Carrick Rangers and got a couple of good results, we must do the same against Ballymena.

“It can’t get much worse than it was at the Oval – you don’t win football matches performing like that.”

Currie was left scratching his head after his players failed so miserably in east Belfast.

He went on: “It was kamikaze stuff, it was embarrassing.

“We had three or four dig-in performances, but we carried six players. The goals were atrocious; you don’t win football matches conceding goals like that.

“I know our season will not be defined by what happened at places like the Oval or Windsor Park, but it was the manner of how we lost. Had we come away with a 2-1, or even 3-1 defeat, it’s not the end of the world.

“We showed a real lack of desire and hunger, that’s what disappointed me the most.

“We didn’t pick up any first-ball or any second-ball over the 90 minutes.

“For me, it’s simple things in football. If you are not winning your battle in midfield, you are in trouble because that’s the heartbeat of the team; I could go through the game, we didn’t put in a tackle.

“We sat off them, gave them time to put in crosses and made it so difficult for ourselves. I was really disappointed by the lack of urgency in our side.

“I got the feeling that certain people wanted to get the game out of the road, because they fancy themselves against the teams in the bottom six, which we’ve already beaten.

“Unfortunately, they forgot about performing in front of four busloads of fans that came up to the Oval to watch us.”

Portadown lost their appeal following Paul McElroy’s red card against Glentoran and subsequent violent conduct charge.

McElroy will now serve a three match ban and miss the games against Ballymena United, Newry City and Carrick Rangers.

The club stated: “Portadown FC would like to express our disappointment at this decision but have no choice but to accept the verdict and move on to what is a crucial post split fixture calendar. There is no doubt the management and team have been working hard to prepare for this run of fixtures and we look forward to seeing our supporters rally behind them to cheer them on from the first whistle.”